'I was probably celebrating before I put it in the net': Matt Ritchie's open-goal howler

MATT RITCHIE WAS the most relieved man at Turf Moor last night as Newcastle held on to beat Burnley 2-1.

Ritchie had a golden opportunity to put Rafa Benitez’s side 3-1 up early in the second half.

But he fluffed a wide-open goal from three yards out in what is already a leading contender for Miss of the Season.

After Matt Ritchie committed one of the worst misses in the Premier League in recent times, we thought we'd take a look back at some other ordinary misses. pic.twitter.com/u6xg7XCOki — FOX Sports Football (@FOXFOOTBALL) November 27, 2018

“I thought I’d scored, to be honest,” the winger told Sky Sports afterwards.

“I was probably celebrating before I put it in the net. Hopefully it doesn’t make ‘Premier League Misses’.

“I was delighted at the end to see the ball go over the bar and the whistle go. It was a huge relief.”

