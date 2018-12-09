This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Watch: Cardiff Blues fullback tears through Saracens with sensational solo try

Matthew Morgan’s effort will be a contender for try of the tournament.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Dec 2018, 2:16 PM
CARDIFF BLUES ARE bidding to cause a seismic upset in Pool 3 this afternoon, as the Welsh region lead two-time European winners Saracens by five points at Allianz Park.

John Mulvihill’s Challenge Cup winners hit the front in Barnet through a sensational solo try from fullback Matthew Morgan, with the visitors leading 18-13 at the break.

After collecting Owen Farrell’s kick, Morgan beat four defenders, evaded numerous tackle attempts and streaked clear from 60 metres out to dot down under the posts.

