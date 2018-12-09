Watch: Cardiff Blues fullback tears through Saracens with sensational solo try

CARDIFF BLUES ARE bidding to cause a seismic upset in Pool 3 this afternoon, as the Welsh region lead two-time European winners Saracens by five points at Allianz Park.

John Mulvihill’s Challenge Cup winners hit the front in Barnet through a sensational solo try from fullback Matthew Morgan, with the visitors leading 18-13 at the break.

After collecting Owen Farrell’s kick, Morgan beat four defenders, evaded numerous tackle attempts and streaked clear from 60 metres out to dot down under the posts.

A sensational solo try from Blues' Matthew Morgan 🙌



Simply brilliant 👏 pic.twitter.com/jWQ27qHOsT — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 9, 2018

