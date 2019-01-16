This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 16 January, 2019
'He will be the best centre-back in the world in two years'

The Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman is a big fan of 19-year-old Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt.

By The42 Team Wednesday 16 Jan 2019, 12:22 PM
34 minutes ago 2,214 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4443071
Matthijs de Ligt (file pic).
AJAX DEFENDER Matthijs de Ligt will be the best centre-back in the world in two years, according to Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman.

De Ligt, 19, is already linked to some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Koeman’s former side Barcelona.

Manchester City are also said to be interested while Bayern have also been linked with the young star.

Koeman believes De Ligt, already a 13-time Netherlands international, is on track to be the world’s best.

“De Ligt and [Frenkie] de Jong are special for various reasons,” he told Catalunya Radio.

“De Ligt is younger, 19, and plays in an important position, as a centre-back.

“He’s the Ajax captain and from their school. That is to say Barca’s school, because it means that he has a lot of technical quality and tactical nous.

He will be the best centre-back in the world in two years.”

De Ligt claimed the Golden Boy prize, which is awarded to the best young player in Europe, for 2018.

Ajax currently trail PSV by two points in the Eredivisie through 17 matches, with both teams having lost just once in league play.

Next up for Ajax is a meeting with Heerenveen on Sunday, before a rematch against the same opponent in cup play on Thursday.

