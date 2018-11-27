This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 27 November, 2018
Conor O'Shea suffers Six Nations blow as Italy wing Bellini is ruled out

The 24-year-old Zebre wing will be sidelined for four months after undergoing surgery on his shoulder.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 3:45 PM
58 minutes ago 999 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4362564
Italy's Mattia Bellini battles for possession with Ireland's Jacob Stockdale during the 2018 Six Nations fixture in Dublin.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

ITALY’S MATTIA BELLINI has been ruled out for the duration of the 2019 Six Nations Championship.

The 24-year-old wing is set to be sidelined for four months after undergoing surgery on the shoulder he dislocated in his country’s November Test against Australia.

Bellini had scored Italy’s only try against the Wallabies, before being forced off later in the game as Conor O’Shea’s side suffered a 26-7 defeat in Padua.

The Zebre player also suffered ligament damage and a bone fracture to the shoulder, which will keep him out of a Six Nations campaign that begins for the Italians with a trip to Murrayfield to play Scotland on 2 February.

Bellini played every minute for Italy in the 2018 Six Nations, chipping in with tries in the games against England and Wales.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

