Cuala's double All-Ireland winning manager named new Dublin hurling boss

CUALA’S DOUBLE ALL-IRELAND winning manager, Mattie Kenny, has been appointed the new Dublin hurling boss, succeeding Pat Gilroy who announced his surprise resignation in September.

Kenny had been installed as the favourite to take over the reins and Dublin GAA this afternoon confirmed his appointment on a three-year term.

Kenny takes over the Dublin hurlers for 2019. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The former Galway selector guided Cuala to back-to-back All-Ireland senior club titles earlier this year, and has seen his reputation soar after his exploits with the Dalkey club in recent years.

Anthony Daly was also reportedly in the running for the job, alongside Anthony Cunningham, but the Dublin County Board felt Kenny is the best man for the job heading into the 2019 season.

Kenny’s appointment comes in the wake of Gilroy’s surprise resignation, with the outgoing manager citing work commitments as his reason for leaving the role after just one season.

Dublin GAA say Kenny’s management team will be confirmed at the next meeting of the county committee.

