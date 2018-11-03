This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 3 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cuala's double All-Ireland winning manager named new Dublin hurling boss

Mattie Kenny succeeds Pat Gilroy on a three-year term.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 3 Nov 2018, 4:55 PM
14 minutes ago 889 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4321228

CUALA’S DOUBLE ALL-IRELAND winning manager, Mattie Kenny, has been appointed the new Dublin hurling boss, succeeding Pat Gilroy who announced his surprise resignation in September.

Kenny had been installed as the favourite to take over the reins and Dublin GAA this afternoon confirmed his appointment on a three-year term. 

Mattie Kenny Kenny takes over the Dublin hurlers for 2019. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The former Galway selector guided Cuala to back-to-back All-Ireland senior club titles earlier this year, and has seen his reputation soar after his exploits with the Dalkey club in recent years.

Anthony Daly was also reportedly in the running for the job, alongside Anthony Cunningham, but the Dublin County Board felt Kenny is the best man for the job heading into the 2019 season.

Kenny’s appointment comes in the wake of Gilroy’s surprise resignation, with the outgoing manager citing work commitments as his reason for leaving the role after just one season. 

Dublin GAA say Kenny’s management team will be confirmed at the next meeting of the county committee. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    Murray's return to Ireland camp gives Schmidt 'food for thought'
    Murray's return to Ireland camp gives Schmidt 'food for thought'
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off
    'We were the wingers on our U18 team... Jordan was 16 and tearing it up'
    ITALY
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    'You’ve just got to sit down and make a decision. You can’t let it linger'
    Cork man Quill part of the 'Irish mafia' helping US rugby to new heights
    FOOTBALL
    Andy Keogh scores again to help Perth Glory to the top of the A-League
    Andy Keogh scores again to help Perth Glory to the top of the A-League
    Rashford grabs 92nd-minute winner as United come from behind at Bournemouth
    Funeral of Leicester City owner taking place in Thailand today
    IRELAND
    Brexit negotiators are 'very close' to resolving differences over Irelandâs border
    Brexit negotiators are 'very close' to resolving differences over Ireland’s border
    'Quality operator' Sexton in strong position to follow in Wood's footsteps
    McGrath and 'fierce competitor' Carbery to run the Ireland show

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie