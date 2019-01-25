Kenny unveils Dublin side for league opener and Carlow call on 10 of Joe McDonagh Cup winning outfit

ANOTHER NEW ERA in Dublin hurling commences tomorrow night with Mattie Kenny taking charge of a league game for the first time and the All-Ireland club winning supremo has unveiled his starting selection.

Kenny has named three of the Cuala players that he enjoyed notable club success with in centre-back Seán Moran and the midfield pairing of Jake Malone and Darragh O’Connell. Dublin have had to operate without their Cuala crew for the start of their last two league campaigns.

Kenny has announced a strong line-up with goalkeeper Alan Nolan and five members of their defence all starting in Pat Gilroy’s last game in charge when they took on Galway in the Leinster round-robin last June.

The return of O’Connell is a major boost to Dublin’s charges with Liam Rushe and Eamonn Dillon offering experience in attack.

Carlow have named ten of the side that won the Joe McDonagh Cup final against Westmeath last summer with Seamus Murphy and Ted Joyce both coming on as substitutes in that game.

Colm Bonnar’s side are also boosted by the return of Martin ‘Mouse’ Kavanagh to their side after he spent last summer in San Francisco.

Throw-in tomorrow night in Parnell Park is 7pm.

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St Brigid’s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

4. James Madden (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)

5. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

6. Sean Moran (Cuala)

7. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)

8. Jake Malone (Cuala)

9. Darragh O’Connell (Cuala)

10. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

11. John Hetherton (St Vincent’s)

12. Rian McBride (St Vincent’s)

13. Donal Burke (Na Fianna)

14. Liam Rushe (St Pat’s Palmerstown)

15. Eamonn Dillon (Naomh Fionbarra)

Carlow

