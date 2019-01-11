This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sarri blasts 'unprofessional' Bayern over Hudson-Odoi interest

The Bundesliga club have reportedly had a £35 million bid for the Chelsea youngster rejected.

By AFP Friday 11 Jan 2019, 5:34 PM
Hudson-Odoi celebrates scoring for Chelsea in the Europa League.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

MAURIZIO SARRI HAS lashed out at Bayern Munich for their ‘unprofessional’ behaviour after the Bundesliga club publicly expressed their interest in Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea boss Sarri is furious that Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said this week that they “definitely” want to sign Hudson-Odoi during the January transfer window as he “has the qualities which would fit very well” with the German champions.

Chelsea have reportedly turned down a £35 million bid from Bayern for the 18-year-old, who has less than 18 months to run on his current contract and has so far refused to sign a new five-year deal, and Sarri is unhappy with Bayern’s public approach.

“I think that it’s not professional, because they are talking about a player under contract with Chelsea,” Sarri told reporters on Friday.

They didn’t respect our club, I think.

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - First Leg - Wembley Stadium Callum Hudson-Odoi (left) has started Chelsea's last two games. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Sarri has handed Hudson-Odoi a place in his starting line-up for Chelsea’s past two matches – Tuesday’s League Cup semi-final loss to Tottenham Hotspur and the 2-0 FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest last weekend in which the teenager set up both of Alvaro Morata’s goals.

But, having helped England win the U17 World Cup, Hudson-Odoi could follow the same path taken by his international teammate Jadon Sancho, who has impressed for Borussia Dortmund since leaving Manchester City for Germany.

Regardless of Hudson-Odoi’s future, Sarri has recommended Chelsea sign two new players to bolster his squad.

“As you know very well I am not involved in the market. I spoke with the club and the club knows very well my opinion. In my opinion we need two players,” he said.

“Then it depends on the club decision. I don’t know anything about the market day by day or minute by minute.”

Britain Soccer FA Cup Maurizio Sarri was also quizzed over the future over Alvaro Morata on Friday afternoon. Source: Alastair Grant

Sarri refused to comment on talk of a Chelsea swoop for his former Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at AC Milan from Italian champions Juventus.

But he did admit Chelsea would need to find a replacement if out-of-form Spain striker Morata leaves, with Sevilla and Atletico Madrid reportedly interested in signing him on loan.

“Of course, if Morata will go to another club we need a replacement, it’s normal,” Sarri said.

At the moment Morata is here, so I think he has to think only to play.”

Meanwhile Sarri also shot down rumours this week that winger Willian could move to Barcelona.

“Willian for us is really very important. I think it’s impossible to lose him in January,” he said.

