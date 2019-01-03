This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 3 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Timing of Pulisic signing caught Chelsea boss Sarri off guard

But Maurizio Sarri says they need attacking reinforcements this season after a frustrating draw with Southampton.

By AFP Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 10:42 AM
36 minutes ago 1,758 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4421363
Pulisic will move to Chelsea in the summer.
Image: Elmar Kremser/SVEN SIMON
Pulisic will move to Chelsea in the summer.
Pulisic will move to Chelsea in the summer.
Image: Elmar Kremser/SVEN SIMON

MAURIZIO SARRI ADMITTED Chelsea need attacking reinforcements after they wasted a chance to cement their place in the Premier League’s top four with a 0-0 draw against struggling Southampton on Wednesday.

Sarri’s team remain in fourth place, but they are now just three points ahead of fifth placed Arsenal in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

It was a frustrating evening for Chelsea, who dominated possession but lacked any cutting edge, maintaining a worrying sequence for Sarri.

His side failed to score for the third time in their last five Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, raising more questions about Chelsea’s need for a top-class striker in the January transfer window.

“The club knows my opinion. I think we need something else for our characteristics,” Sarri said when asked if he would consider recalling on loan forwards Michy Batshuayi and Tammy Abraham.

Quizzed on the possibility of signing a new forward, he made it clear the responsibility lies with owner Roman Abramovich as he said: “It depends on the board, not on me.

“I have to think of my responsibility with the training. I have to try to improve my players in the offensive phase.

“We played a good match for 80 metres, then we were in trouble in the last 20 metres.

“We have to try to solve the problem. We were in control of every match recently, but it was not easy to score the first goal.”

Chelsea v Southampton - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Chelsea's Willian walks by manager Maurizio Sarri as he is substituted. Source: Adam Davy

With Olivier Giroud sidelined after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday’s win at Crystal Palace, Sarri opted to recall misfiring striker Alvaro Morata.

Morata has played so badly this season that Sarri had used Belgian winger Eden Hazard in the central forward’s role recently rather than turn to the Spaniard, who had managed only seven goals this term and none in the league since November 4.

But, once again, former Real Madrid star Morata looked completely bereft of touch and confidence.

It was no surprise Morata wasted a golden opportunity to open the scoring when he met Cesar Azpilicueta’s long pass with a tame header straight at 22-year-old Angus Gunn — the son of ex-Norwich goalkeeper Bryan Gunn.

Having announced the signing of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic earlier in the day, Chelsea are planning ahead following a season of inconsistent displays from Willian and Pedro on the right flank.

United States international Pulisic will return to Dortmund on loan before completing his move to Chelsea in the close-season.

While the Blues secured his signature, Sarri was as surprised as anyone at the move being completed, albeit club officials had asked for his assessment of the player.

“I didn’t know anything about Pulisic yesterday [Tuesday],” Sarri said.

“The club asked my opinion about him about one month ago. My opinion was positive. Today I have known that the deal is done, but I didn’t know anything.”

For the moment, Sarri continues to use Willian, but the Brazilian’s bid to prove his worth was ruined when he was forced off with an injury late in the first half.

Hazard hinted several times that he preferred to play wide rather than up front during Sarri’s experiment with the Belgian as a ‘false nine’.

Looking more vibrant back in his favoured role, Hazard made a fine run that opened up the Southampton defence, yet his fierce drive was well saved by Gunn, making his Premier League debut after his close-season move from Manchester City.

Chelsea v Southampton - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Chelsea's Eden Hazard. Source: EMPICS Sport

But Hazard couldn’t do it all on his own and, while successive away wins at Watford and Palace made it a happy Christmas for Chelsea, their first home game of the new year was a lot like their last in 2018.

Despite dominating against Leicester, Sarri’s team were beaten 1-0 as they paid the price for lacking the incisive passing and movement needed to break down the visitors’ obdurate defence.

It was exactly the same story against Southampton.

Although they controlled the game, chances were few and far between for Chelsea until Hazard burst down the left for a shot that Gunn beat away at his near post.

Morata’s luck was out when he slotted home from a Cesc Fabregas pass, only to see a tight offside decision deny him a goal.

And the hapless Spaniard endured more misery when his took Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s pass and shot straight at Gunn to groans from the crowd.

Capping a forgettable game for Chelsea, Marcos Alonso had a strong penalty appeal turned down in the closing moments.

© – AFP, 2018 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Kompany: City v Liverpool not all-defining game
    Kompany: City v Liverpool not all-defining game
    Fifa exploring possibility of 48-team 2022 World Cup - Infantino
    Messi is close to Maradona but can't be compared to Pele, says Brazil legend Zico
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Lukaku and Rashford on target as Man United make it four wins on the bounce under Solskjaer
    Lukaku and Rashford on target as Man United make it four wins on the bounce under Solskjaer
    As it happened: Newcastle United vs Man United, Premier League
    Sanchez set for United return and tipped to flourish under Solskjaer
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Timing of Pulisic signing caught Chelsea boss Sarri off guard
    Timing of Pulisic signing caught Chelsea boss Sarri off guard
    Solskjaer on his Man United future: I don't want to leave!
    6 goals shared between Bournemouth and Watford, while Chelsea held to Saints stalemate

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie