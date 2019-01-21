This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 21 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Maurizio Sarri: I am not scared of straight-talking or player power at Chelsea

The Blues coach isn’t making any radical changes to tactics but hopes that his strong words galvanise the team.

By The42 Team Monday 21 Jan 2019, 11:48 AM
42 minutes ago 701 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4451099
Maurizio Sarri (file pic).
Maurizio Sarri (file pic).
Maurizio Sarri (file pic).

MAURIZIO SARRI RAGED after Chelsea’s poor performance that led to a 2-0 defeat to rivals Arsenal on Saturday and said that his players are “extremely difficult to motivate”.

He also said he was ‘p*ssed off’ and spoke in Italian for the first time since his unveiling at the club in July, as he seemed to be sending a message to his side.

The Blues were facing off against an Arsenal defence that has looked vulnerable at times but were blunt and predictable in attack, only managing their first shot on target in the 82nd minute, leading to their third non-scoring display in the last five matches.

Sarri doesn’t think it is much of a risk to point fingers at his players, despite the club’s previous accusations of the impact of player power on the high level of hiring and firing of head coaches at Stamford Bridge. He isn’t scared of conflict as he aims to encourage a change in character of his group to improve his side’s chances.

“I don’t know. It is my character, though,” Sarri told reporters at the Emirates Stadium. “I don’t think it is risky. These guys have a sensible head on their shoulders, so I don’t think I am risking anything.

“I said the players are difficult to motivate but by the same token, there are players who are sensible, who will listen and won’t take it the wrong way. There might be a slight risk, but I don’t think there is. This is my character — I am a straight-talker.

This is how I speak. Yes, sometimes when you speak in that way it might cause some upset or some conflict, but it doesn’t cause any lingering bitterness. I think we probably do [have leaders].

“I think we might even have someone who is capable of embodying the characteristics I have talked about. Of course there is always a danger a leader emerges who is a bad leader — who doesn’t necessarily do the kind of things that I want the team to do.

“Nevertheless I do think we need to change the mentality and I do think within the group of players we do have that ability and the characteristics to change.”

Antonio Conte coached Chelsea before Sarri and his disappointing fifth place last season finish came as he not only had a strained relationship with the club’s board, but also with many of the club’s players.

The former Blues boss’s clashes with the club’s board often centred around the need to overhaul the squad through the transfer market, as he believed his side weren’t good enough to achieve its aims.

Sarri doesn’t share that view and thinks that adds that he will stick with his tactical approach without necessarily needing many new signings

I can’t remember exactly what happened,” Sarri added. “But with my team I think it is different because with Conte at the time was using a three-man defence and changed to a four-man defence. But he was used to doing that anyway, so it wasn’t quite the same, whereas this is the football I have.

“I am a good teacher of this football. I don’t think it would be a good idea if I try to teach my players a different type of football. There will be some changes perhaps but there will be no massive upheaval.

“When I came here certainly I realised the group had a huge amount of potential. There is no doubt about that. I don’t think it would be correct for me to talk about being disappointed with what I found when I arrived.

“When I arrived, of course, I knew the team was coming off the back of a pretty disappointing season. Over the last couple of years they have a lost some really important points of reference for the club. But certainly the team has a lot of potential.”

However, Gonzalo Higuain is likely to arrive into the club in January, as Chelsea work to finalise a deal with his parent club Juventus to takeover his AC Milan loan deal. Chelsea need to offload Alvaro Morata before they sign him, while Milan are targeting Krzysztof Piątek as a replacement from Genoa.

Sarri won’t punish his players after another high-profile collapse and he is hoping that keeping a positive atmosphere in training can help his players learn his system more quickly.

I am pretty consistent in my approach in that I like there to be a good atmosphere I like it when the players are enjoying themselves because if they are enjoying themselves out on the pitch, there is more chance that they are going to be winning and that is an enjoyable experience as well,” he continued.

“Nevertheless, I am demanding in the sense that we need to have the right attitude and approach and we need to be able to show exactly the same or even better level of determination than our opponents.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    'Proper Manc' Rashford can emulate United legends Ronaldo and Rooney - Solskjaer
    'Proper Manc' Rashford can emulate United legends Ronaldo and Rooney - Solskjaer
    'Dalglish texts me before matches': Van Dijk praises support of Liverpool legends
    'I accept his decision': Gattuso axes Chelsea-bound Higuain
    LEINSTER
    Clean sweep for the provinces tees up riveting European quarter-finals
    Clean sweep for the provinces tees up riveting European quarter-finals
    'You've got to feel for them when Conan doesn't play and they put O'Brien on'
    Cullen's Leinster look towards 'tricky' Ulster side with many familiar faces
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    TV Wrap - Jose lets slip his vulnerable side with Richard Keys
    TV Wrap - Jose lets slip his vulnerable side with Richard Keys
    'Hugely excited' England boss Southgate cools Manchester United talk
    Solskjaer: I'll remember managing United for the rest of my life
    CHELSEA
    What is going on at Chelsea?
    What is going on at Chelsea?
    'He can't run, can't defend, can't assist' - Rio Ferdinand savages Chelsea midfielder
    Jose Mourinho admits he once hid in laundry to skirt ban

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie