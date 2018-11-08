This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 8 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mayo ladies football manager Peter Leahy to remain in charge until 2021

After a difficult 2018, Leahy was re-appointed earlier this week.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 7:17 PM
45 minutes ago 629 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4330563

MAYO LADIES FOOTBALL manager Peter Leahy will remain in charge until 2021.

Peter Leahy Staying on: Peter Leahy. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The42 understands that Westmeath native Leahy was confirmed for the top job once again at the Mayo LGFA county board meeting on Tuesday night.

Leahy’s name was proposed, seconded and unanimously voted as Mayo ladies football manager for the foreseeable future, following his first year as manager in 2018.

He took the reins from Frank Browne — who was this week confirmed as the new Dublin camogie manager — after working under him as coach as the Westerners reached the All-Ireland final last September.

This year’s All-Ireland championship didn’t run quite as smoothly, with in-county controversy marring their campaign as 12 players and two members of Leahy’s management team departed the panel citing ‘player welfare issues’.

Captain Sarah Tierney, vice-captain Fiona McHale and 11-time All-Star Cora Staunton were among those to leave, while the remaining squad battled on to reach the All-Ireland quarter-final.

Peter Leahy talks to the team Leahy with the Mayo team in July. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The saga dominated the ladies football agenda for weeks on end, before Leahy called for an end to proceedings in late September on this website.

In doing so, he confirmed his intentions to remain in charge for 2019 and said that the door is not closed on those who have left the panel to return to the Mayo squad in the future.

Star forward Sarah Rowe, who this week moved to Australia for a stint with Collingwood in the AFLW, re-iterated her manager’s sentiments saying that herself and her team-mates ‘want the best for Mayo’.

Leahy and his charges, who finished runners-up in Division 1 of the Lidl Ladies National League and Connacht championship in 2018, will now look to drive on and do their talking on the pitch in 2019.

Aside from his involvement with Mayo, Leahy has no shortage of experience of working with teams — not only in Gaelic games.

Peter Leahy hugs Sarah Rowe as she comes off the pitch Leahy with Sarah Rowe. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

He led the Westmeath ladies to Leinster and intermediate success in 2011 as joint-manager, defeating Cavan in the All-Ireland decider following a replay.

Leahy also took charge of the Westmeath minor football panel in 2016 and was a member of Michael Ryan’s backroom team with the Westmeath senior hurlers in 2015. 

He played rugby at a high level in his younger years before making the transition into coaching — he was head coach of Mullingar RFC — completing a degree in strength and conditioning and now works in sports science.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Stander straining at the leash after a rare weekend off
    Stander straining at the leash after a rare weekend off
    'He's been through a tough time, but it's great to see him back out there'
    Big stage for Larmour to shine, O'Brien back and one unlucky lock misses out
    FOOTBALL
    Sterling apologises to referee and Shakhtar over penalty
    Sterling apologises to referee and Shakhtar over penalty
    'I shouldn't have gone into the challenge like that' - Ramos expresses regret over Havel incident
    Ronaldo reckons 'dominant' Juventus gifted Manchester United a win
    IRELAND
    'It's good to have him back' - Apologetic Kyle Lafferty returns to Northern Ireland squad for Dublin friendy
    'It's good to have him back' - Apologetic Kyle Lafferty returns to Northern Ireland squad for Dublin friendy
    Henshaw happy to cover fullback but focused on perfecting centre play
    Argentina flyer Delguy keen on rematch with Stockdale
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Juventus fail to justify Champions League favourites tag amid collapse at home to United
    Juventus fail to justify Champions League favourites tag amid collapse at home to United
    'I don't know what Mourinho means' - West Ham youngster staying grounded amid Man Utd and PSG links
    Mourinho claims he 'didn't insult' Juve in celebration row
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Souness: 'He could've caused a riot'. McCarthy: 'You stuck the flag in the middle of the pitch in Turkey'
    Souness: 'He could've caused a riot'. McCarthy: 'You stuck the flag in the middle of the pitch in Turkey'
    Remarkable last-gasp comeback sees Man United seal priceless Champions League win over Juventus
    Valencia crank up the pressure on Man United as they go second in Group H

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie