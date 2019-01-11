Keith Higgins and Colm Boyle handed first starts of the season for Galway clash

Mayo's Keith Higgins under pressure from Peter Cooke of Galway during last year's Connacht final.

JAMES HORAN HAS decided to continue with his youthful approach for Mayo’s FBD League campaign as they prepare to take on Galway this Sunday [Throw-In 1.30pm].

Mayo needed penalties to overcome Leitrim in their FBD League opener and head into the semi-final against the reigning Connacht champions with an experimental look – naming seven changes to last week’s team.

James McCormack, Fionn McDonagh, Fergal Boland and Brian Reape are all retained from last Sunday’s game, while Keith Higgins and Colm Boyle make their first starts of the season when the side travel to Tuam.

Michael Plunkett and Conor Diskin are also named in the starting line-up for the first time this year.

Evan Regan scores the winning penalty for Mayo past Leitrim goalkeeper, Diarmuid McKiernan. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Mayo team to face Leitrim

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)

4. David Drake (Ballaghaderreen)

5. Colm Boyle (Davitts)(C)

6. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)

7. James McCormack (Claremorris)

8. Donal Vaughan (Castlebar Mitchels)

9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)

11. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

12. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)

13. Connor Diskin (Claremorris)

14. Brian Reape (Bohola Moy Davitts)

15. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

