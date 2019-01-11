This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 11 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Keith Higgins and Colm Boyle handed first starts of the season for Galway clash

James Horan is retaining his youthful approach for Sunday’s FBD League semi-final against the reigning Connacht champions.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Jan 2019, 9:06 PM
35 minutes ago 1,160 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4436374
Mayo's Keith Higgins under pressure from Peter Cooke of Galway during last year's Connacht final.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Mayo's Keith Higgins under pressure from Peter Cooke of Galway during last year's Connacht final.
Mayo's Keith Higgins under pressure from Peter Cooke of Galway during last year's Connacht final.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

JAMES HORAN HAS decided to continue with his youthful approach for Mayo’s FBD League campaign as they prepare to take on Galway this Sunday [Throw-In 1.30pm].

Mayo needed penalties to overcome Leitrim in their FBD League opener and head into the semi-final against the reigning Connacht champions with an experimental look – naming seven changes to last week’s team.

James McCormack, Fionn McDonagh, Fergal Boland and Brian Reape are all retained from last Sunday’s game, while Keith Higgins and Colm Boyle make their first starts of the season when the side travel to Tuam.

Michael Plunkett and Conor Diskin are also named in the starting line-up for the first time this year.

Evan Regan scores the winning penalty past goalkeeper Diarmuid McKiernan Evan Regan scores the winning penalty for Mayo past Leitrim goalkeeper, Diarmuid McKiernan. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Mayo team to face Leitrim

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)
3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)
4. David Drake (Ballaghaderreen)

5. Colm Boyle (Davitts)(C)
6. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)
7. James McCormack (Claremorris)

8. Donal Vaughan (Castlebar Mitchels)
9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)
11. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)
12. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)

13. Connor Diskin (Claremorris)
14. Brian Reape (Bohola Moy Davitts)
15. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

Ahead of a huge weekend of Heineken Champions Cup action, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey assess the provinces’ chances of putting a foot in the last eight:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Keith Higgins and Colm Boyle handed first starts of the season for Galway clash
    Keith Higgins and Colm Boyle handed first starts of the season for Galway clash
    Cesc Fabregas completes move to Ligue 1 strugglers Monaco
    Juventus boss insists Ronaldo is 'serene' despite DNA sample request over rape allegation
    SOCCER
    Torres looks for his only way out
    Torres looks for his only way out
    On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
    Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Arsenal's FA Cup fourth round tie with Manchester United fixed for Friday night on BBC
    Arsenal's FA Cup fourth round tie with Manchester United fixed for Friday night on BBC
    'No plan C' - Molde still planning for Solskjaer return despite United success
    'Man United speculation there for a reason' - Solskjaer praises Pochettino
    LEINSTER
    'I'm not worried about what we don't have - we have so much faith in the players'
    'I'm not worried about what we don't have - we have so much faith in the players'
    Cullen provides positive news on Seán O'Brien's fitness ahead of Six Nations
    Sexton rehabbing knee issue as Leinster provide update on injured players

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie