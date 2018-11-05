This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 5 November, 2018
Floyd Mayweather to fight 20-year-old Japanese kickboxer on New Year's Eve

The format or rules for his meeting with Tenshin Nasukawa have not yet been specified.

By AFP Monday 5 Nov 2018, 8:36 AM
1 hour ago 3,216 Views 6 Comments
Floyd Mayweather Jr shakes hands with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa during a press conference in Tokyo today.
Floyd Mayweather Jr shakes hands with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa during a press conference in Tokyo today.
Floyd Mayweather Jr shakes hands with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa during a press conference in Tokyo today.
FLOYD MAYWEATHER SAID today he will come out of retirement to fight a Japanese kickboxer half his age, Tenshin Nasukawa, on New Year’s Eve in Saitama.

The 41-year-old unbeaten American, who won world titles in five different weight divisions and was considered the best pound-for-pound boxer in the sport, out-boxed Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor in his last fight in August 2017.

That victory improved his boxing record to a perfect 50-0, but the format or rules for his meeting with the baby-faced Nasukawa were not specified by the Japanese mixed martial arts promoters RIZIN.

Mayweather posted a teaser photo on his Instagram feed at the weekend, showing him wearing kickboxing gloves.

“I want to give the people what they want — blood, sweat and tears,” Mayweather told a news conference in Tokyo after reportedly flying into Japan on his private jet.

“It’s always been a goal of mine to go outside out of the US and display my talent. The world has never seen Mayweather compete live in (Japan),” he added, promoting the cross-code bout as an expansion of his businesses to the Far East.

“I want to continue to build my relationship with Money Team Tokyo. We’ve been making some huge fights happen in the US, but we look forward to taking the Mayweather Promotions banner and the TMT banner worldwide.”

Nasukawa, who is described in the press release as “perhaps the best combat sports prospect (Japan) has ever seen”, boasts a 27-0 record but has never competed as a professional boxer.

‘Gym rat’ 

The 20-year-old with a bleached-blond quiff called it an “easy decision” to accept the offer to face Mayweather in Saitama, north of Tokyo.

“It was a surprise offer but I accepted without hesitation,” said Nasukawa.  “I don’t care what the rules are. I want to be the man who changes history. I’ll do that with these fists, with one punch — just watch.”

Mayweather, who stopped McGregor in the 10th round last year after coming out of retirement for a $275 million pay day, had been flirting with the idea of a rematch with the Dubliner or facing McGregor’s recent MMA conqueror, the fearsome Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I’ve been blessed to be in the sport a long time and to make over a billion dollars in the sport,” added Mayweather.

“But this particular bout is special as far as giving people something they’ve never seen before.

“I’m not really worried about the weight class or rules — it’s about me displaying my skills against another skillful fighter. I just want to entertain.”

