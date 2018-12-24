This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 24 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mbappe tipped for Real Madrid and more Ballons d'Or than Ronaldo

Luis Campos believes the Paris Saint-Germain forward is made for a move to Santiago Bernabeu.

By The42 Team Monday 24 Dec 2018, 9:45 PM
26 minutes ago 657 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4413520
Kylian Mbappe (file pic).
Kylian Mbappe (file pic).
Kylian Mbappe (file pic).

KYLIAN MBAPPE IS a “champagne” footballer destined to join Real Madrid and win more Ballons d’Or than Cristiano Ronaldo, claims former Monaco director Luis Campos.

At just 20 years of age, the Paris Saint-Germain forward has already achieved more than many do over the course of an entire career.

He is a two-time Ligue 1 title champion, World Cup winner and the inaugural recipient of the Kopa Trophee bestowed upon the best young player on the planet .

Another 16 goals have been added to an impressive club tally this season, in just 19 appearances, and even more is expected of him in the years to come.

Campos, who was at Monaco when Mbappe burst onto the scene, believes a high-profile switch to Spain beckons for the youngster at some stage , with his qualities fitting Madrid’s ‘Galactico’ recruitment policy.

He told Telefoot : “Kylian represents champagne football, which we like to see and as a high level footballer I see him wearing the Real Madrid jersey because it is a club made to his measure, where the great players want to go.

“In the future, I imagine myself attending a match at the Santiago Bernabeu and enjoying the show that Mbappe can offer.

Nowadays, he is more decisive than Neymar and considering his age, he’ll be much better than Cristiano Ronaldo. I see him winning more Ballons d’Or.”

Mbappe finished fourth in the 2018 Ballon d’Or vote, placing him one spot ahead of five-time winner Lionel Messi.

He will be hoping to land that prestigious prize at some stage, but it remains to be seen where his career path will take him.

If he does head to Madrid, then it could be that he gets the chance to work under Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese is another being heavily linked with the Blancos on the back of his dismissal by Manchester United.

Campos, who previously worked as a scout for Mourinho, believes a second stint in La Liga is possible for a coach already looking for a new challenge following a disappointing end to his reign at Old Trafford.

A man currently filling a sporting director post at Lille added: “I was very disappointed by what happened [to Mourinho].

He would have wanted to build a great project in England. 

“I see him as the ideal man to manage Real Madrid. He might return at some point because he is a great coach.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    From Croke Park to the trenches: the forgotten GAA heroes of World War I
    From Croke Park to the trenches: the forgotten GAA heroes of World War I
    France World Cup star denies signing for Bayern Munich
    Zidane's the best choice for Manchester United, says former Red Devils striker
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Roberto Martinez baffled by Romelu Lukaku criticism
    Roberto Martinez baffled by Romelu Lukaku criticism
    I don't want the press officer to be upset again – Pochettino dodges Man United talk
    'What's important is to get the identity back': Schmeichel eyeing Man United director role
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    The Class of '92 Manchester United star who never graduated
    The Class of '92 Manchester United star who never graduated
    Man City star 'scarred' by goalless World Cup woes
    Defoe receives League Cup medal 10 years after Spurs win
    BOXING
    'Mick Conlan and I were talking about tactics the whole week — he’d text me every day'
    'Mick Conlan and I were talking about tactics the whole week — he’d text me every day'
    Joshua wants Wilder, but open to rematch with 'idiot' Whyte
    Stevenson awake and healing, says girlfriend

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie