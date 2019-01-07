Red-carded McAteer fumes at referee after Star Sixes clash with Owen

EX-LIVERPOOL TEAMMATES Jason McAteer and Michael Owen were involved in a spat during the Star Sixes encounter between England and Ireland yesterday.

In the final group game, England needed a victory to seal progression from the group with Paul Konchesky scoring a late winner to seal their place in the final.

But it was goalless with two minutes to go when McAteer clashed with Owen near the corner. The former Real Madrid striker lashed out at McAteer and the pair squared-off. McAteer aimed a kick at Owen and was sent-off, while Owen received a yellow card.

“The referee got it wrong,” McAteer said afterwards.

“We had a little pulling of the shirt, spun around and then Michael Owen decided to lash out and I didn’t think I wanted to let him get away with it. The referee decided he didn’t see it, or he didn’t want to see it because it was England and Michael Owen.

“We made up a bit and then I gave him a friendly push up the backside.”

McAteer continued his tirade against the officials on Twitter last night.

Owen scored the winner in the final against Rest of the World, helping England to a 3-2 victory in Glasgow. Joe Cole and Emile Heskey also hit the net for the eventual winners.

