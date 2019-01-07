This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 7 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Red-carded McAteer fumes at referee after Star Sixes clash with Owen

Owen received a yellow card for his role in the incident.

By The42 Team Monday 7 Jan 2019, 10:13 AM
1 hour ago 3,304 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4426482

EX-LIVERPOOL TEAMMATES Jason McAteer and Michael Owen were involved in a spat during the Star Sixes encounter between England and Ireland yesterday.

In the final group game, England needed a victory to seal progression from the group with Paul Konchesky scoring a late winner to seal their place in the final.

But it was goalless with two minutes to go when McAteer clashed with Owen near the corner. The former Real Madrid striker lashed out at McAteer and the pair squared-off.  McAteer aimed a kick at Owen and was sent-off, while Owen received a yellow card.

“The referee got it wrong,” McAteer said afterwards.

“We had a little pulling of the shirt, spun around and then Michael Owen decided to lash out and I didn’t think I wanted to let him get away with it. The referee decided he didn’t see it, or he didn’t want to see it because it was England and Michael Owen.

“We made up a bit and then I gave him a friendly push up the backside.”

McAteer continued his tirade against the officials on Twitter last night.

Owen scored the winner in the final against Rest of the World, helping England to a 3-2 victory in Glasgow. Joe Cole and Emile Heskey also hit the net for the eventual winners.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    FOOTBALL
    'Absolutely coincidental' - Crystal Palace keeper Hennessey denies making Nazi salute
    'Absolutely coincidental' - Crystal Palace keeper Hennessey denies making Nazi salute
    Barcelona go further clear as Messi and Suarez strike
    Muller backs Bayern team-mate Ribery after expletive-laden social media outburst
    LEINSTER
    'We're the team chasing them now. It's going to be a huge game for us'
    'We're the team chasing them now. It's going to be a huge game for us'
    O'Brien builds on his opportunities after pre-season meeting with Cullen
    'They're at a different stage to where we are': Ulster endure another difficult night
    ULSTER
    McFarland hopes Ulster's talented prospects 'learn a lot' from RDS experience
    McFarland hopes Ulster's talented prospects 'learn a lot' from RDS experience
    Leinster's young guns shine but sloppiness leaves room for improvement
    Six-try Leinster make light work of Ulster in facile inter-pro victory
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'World class' Cesc Fabregas gave farewell speech to Chelsea team-mates, says David Luiz
    'World class' Cesc Fabregas gave farewell speech to Chelsea team-mates, says David Luiz
    Real Madrid confirm signing of highly-rated Spanish youngster from Man City
    Jermain Defoe completes move to Rangers on 18-month loan deal from Bournemouth

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie