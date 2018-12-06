Green Bay Packers allowed fired coach McCarthy return for 'emotional' speech to team

MIKE MCCARTHY WAS allowed to return to the Green Bay Packers’ training facility to say goodbye just a few days after he was fired as the team’s head coach.

McCarthy, who was sacked on Sunday after the Packers’ 20-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, gave an “emotional” speech to the locker room yesterday, according to interim head coach Joe Philbin.

“He did a fantastic job talking to the team, not just about football and winning football games,” Philbin said.

His passion for the team and his love for the players was clearly evident. I’m sure it was emotional for him and everyone in the room. I thought he did a great job.”

McCarthy was fired in his 13th season with the team. He posted a 125-77-2 record during the regular season and led the team to nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl victory.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: