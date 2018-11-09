This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McGoldrick misses penalty as Blades and Owls play out derby draw

Cameron Dawson denied the Ireland international to force a stalemate in the Sheffield derby.

By The42 Team Friday 9 Nov 2018, 10:22 PM
54 minutes ago
http://the42.ie/4332876
McGoldrick reacts to his wayward penalty.
Image: Tim Goode
McGoldrick reacts to his wayward penalty.
McGoldrick reacts to his wayward penalty.
Image: Tim Goode

DAVID MCGOLDRICK MISSED a first-half penalty as Sheffield United were held to a 0-0 draw by city rivals Sheffield Wednesday – a result that keeps Leeds United on top of the Championship table.

United dominated the derby fixture at Bramall Lane but failed to turn their supremacy into a lead, despite having 19 attempts at goal and 74.6% possession.

McGoldrick had a glorious opportunity to put the hosts ahead in the 15th minute when Morgan Fox clipped Mark Duffy inside the area, referee Andy Madley spotting the contact and pointing to the spot.

However, goalkeeper Cameron Dawson kept Wednesday on level terms with a fine save, diving low to his left to palm the Irish striker’s attempt from 12 yards around the post and out for a corner.

dawsoncropped_os1tk3mtmqz71jre0utrrrmxe Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

Chris Wilder’s side pushed hard but Dawson made sure the visitors secured their first clean sheet of the season when palming away Oliver Norwood’s free-kick in the closing seconds of the contest.

The result means United are sandwiched in between Leeds – who retain top spot on goal difference – and Norwich City on 30 points at the summit.

Wednesday, meanwhile, have ended a run of four straight defeats in the league, although they remain 17th.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Read next:

