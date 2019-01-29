McGregor gets six-month suspension and $50,000 fine over UFC 229 fracas

Khabib Nurmagomedov en route to victory against Conor McGregor last October at UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

CONOR McGREGOR AND Khabib Nurmagomedov have discovered their punishments relating to the melee that occurred in the aftermath of their bout at UFC 229.

Nurmagomedov successfully defended his UFC lightweight title against McGregor with a fourth-round submission last October in Las Vegas.

The 30-year-old Russian sparked mayhem after his win by leaping from the octagon in an attempt to attack Dillon Danis, McGregor’s team-mate. A fracas involving members of both teams then ensued.

Nurmagomedov has subsequently received a retroactive nine-month suspension and a fine of $500,000 — a quarter of his disclosed purse of $2million. The ban will be reduced to six months if he agrees to film a video message as part of an anti-bullying campaign.

McGregor has been suspended for six months — retroactive to the fight — which will also free the Dubliner up to compete again from 6 April. The former two-weight champion, whose disclosed fight salary was $3million, has been fined $50,000.

The sanctions were handed down this evening at a meeting of the Nevada State Athletic Commission in Las Vegas. Neither fighter was in attendance as settlements had been reached in advance of the meeting.

Nurmagomedov’s team-mates, Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov, who were also involved in the incident, each received suspensions of one year and fines of $25,000.

The case of Dillon Danis is due to be resolved at a later date.

