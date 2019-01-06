Jamie Clarke bags goal on Armagh return while former U20 star nets hat-trick for Derry

JAMIE CLARKE BAGGED a goal on his competitive return to the Armagh jersey as they saw off Antrim by 14 points in the McKenna Cup this afternoon.

Clarke dispatched a first-half penalty while Ryan McShane also hit the back of the net for the Orchard in the comfortable 2-21 to 1-10 victory.

Tyrone enjoyed a 2-14 to 1-9 win over Ulster University in a game that saw a number of the Red Hand panellists lining out for the third-level side.

Darragh Canavan was held scoreless on his first senior start for Tyrone, but goals from Declan McClure and Peter Harte led Mickey Harte’s side to victory. Lee Brennan posted four points for Ulster University, while debutant Ryan Gray bagged 0-2 for Tyrone on his debut.

Ben McCarron’s hat-trick helped Derry past Fermanagh on a scoreline of 3-9 to 2-8. McCarron led the county to Ulster U20 success last summer and was named as one of the top 20 players in the country at the grade in 2018.

He posted 3-1 after coming on as a first-half sub for the injured Ryan Bell. It was McCarron’s second competitive appearance for the county, having made his debut off the bench against Tyrone in December.

Mickey Graham’s Cavan enjoyed a facile 0-17 to 0-13 win against Queen’s University.

Finally, St Mary’s kicked the final three scores of the game to snatch a 0-17 to 1-14 draw with Monaghan. Barry McGinn was the Farney goalscorer.

McKenna Cup results

Down 0-10 Donegal 1-17

Cavan 0-17 QUB 0-3

Monaghan 1-14 St Marys 0-17

Antrim 1-10 Armagh 2-21

Fermanagh 2-8 Derry 3-9

Tyrone 2-14 UU 1-9

