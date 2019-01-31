Former Dundalk striker David McMillan on the move in Scotland

HAMILTON ACADEMICAL HAVE completed the loan signing of Irish striker David McMillan from fellow Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone until the end of the season.

McMillan, who joined St Johnstone from Dundalk just over 12 months ago, has seen his opportunities to impress limited so far this season.

The 30-year-old has made 12 appearances (six starts) in the Scottish top flight, scoring twice. One of those goals came in a 2-1 win over his new club back in September,

“David arrives with a proven goalscoring pedigree and we’re hoping he can continue that here at Hamilton Accies,” said Allan McGonigal, Hamilton’s director of football.

During four seasons at Dundalk, McMillan won three Premier Division titles, one FAI Cup and two League Cups. He was also named in the PFAI Team of the Year in 2016.

The Dubliner played a particularly important role in Dundalk’s memorable European run that year, scoring five times in four games in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League.

His prospects of making progress at St Johnstone were significantly hampered when he suffered a hamstring injury on his debut which sidelined him for three months.

Hamilton Academical are currently in 10th place in the Scottish Premiership table, with a one-point buffer from the danger of relegation.

