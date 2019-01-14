McNamee's Cork spell ends as Derry City confirm midfielder's return

DERRY CITY HAVE announced the signing of creative midfielder Barry McNamee on a one-year contract.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international returns to the Candystripes after spending last season at Cork City.

McNamee made his breakthrough with Derry City in 2011 and played under current boss Declan Devine during his previous spell as manager at the Brandywell.

“Barry McNamee ticks every box for every manager,” said Devine, who has succeeded Kenny Shiels on Foyleside ahead of the 2019 season.

“He is a good person, he is an incredible central midfield player, he has got energy, he has got quality, he scores goals — he is a quality, quality player and I think any manager who wouldn’t be interested in signing Barry McNamee would be off their head to be honest.”

McNamee made over 150 appearances for Derry City before his move south in 2018. He was a member of the Cork City side that finished second in the Premier Division, with the 26-year-old’s final appearance for the club coming in the FAI Cup final defeat to Dundalk.

Derry City will begin their new season with a home game against newly-promoted UCD on Friday, 15 February.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: