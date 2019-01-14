This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 14 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McNamee's Cork spell ends as Derry City confirm midfielder's return

‘Any manager who wouldn’t be interested in signing Barry McNamee would be off their head, to be honest.”

By Paul Dollery Monday 14 Jan 2019, 2:23 PM
1 hour ago 669 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4439128
McNamee playing in the 2018 FAI Cup final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
McNamee playing in the 2018 FAI Cup final.
McNamee playing in the 2018 FAI Cup final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DERRY CITY HAVE announced the signing of creative midfielder Barry McNamee on a one-year contract.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international returns to the Candystripes after spending last season at Cork City.

McNamee made his breakthrough with Derry City in 2011 and played under current boss Declan Devine during his previous spell as manager at the Brandywell.

“Barry McNamee ticks every box for every manager,” said Devine, who has succeeded Kenny Shiels on Foyleside ahead of the 2019 season.

“He is a good person, he is an incredible central midfield player, he has got energy, he has got quality, he scores goals — he is a quality, quality player and I think any manager who wouldn’t be interested in signing Barry McNamee would be off their head to be honest.”

McNamee made over 150 appearances for Derry City before his move south in 2018. He was a member of the Cork City side that finished second in the Premier Division, with the 26-year-old’s final appearance for the club coming in the FAI Cup final defeat to Dundalk.

Derry City will begin their new season with a home game against newly-promoted UCD on Friday, 15 February.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Cardiff distance themselves from Warnock's Brexit outburst
    Cardiff distance themselves from Warnock's Brexit outburst
    Robertson defends Salah amid diving accusations
    Guardiola: If De Bruyne has a problem, he knows where I am
    LEINSTER
    European clean sweep another marker of Irish rugby's rude health
    European clean sweep another marker of Irish rugby's rude health
    'The job's not done': Cullen focuses Leinster minds for another big week
    Cullen: 'Toulouse win a really important step for a lot of Leinster players'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho's system was 'really difficult' to play in – Pogba
    Mourinho's system was 'really difficult' to play in – Pogba
    Harry Kane blow adds to Tottenham's woes
    De Gea: 'Solskjaer has brought happiness, this is the real Manchester United'
    TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
    Why Paul Pogba has looked transformed under Ole Gunnar Solskjær
    Why Paul Pogba has looked transformed under Ole Gunnar Solskjær
    As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
    'Spurs believe they are good enough to win the league'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie