Hulk Hogan leads the tributes following the death of WWE icon 'Mean' Gene Okerlund

WRESTLING ICON ‘MEAN’ Gene Okerlund has passed away at the age of 76.
The WWE confirmed the news on Wednesday, paying tribute to the Hall of Famer and announcer who famously interviewed wrestling greats including ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan.
Okerlund was given the name ‘Mean Gene’ by Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura and first came to prominence as an interviewer in the American Wrestling Association before moving to the WWE in 1984.
In addition to his work as an announcer and interviewer, Okerlund also branched out to provide ringside commentary and hosted several shows during his career.
Hogan and other prominent names in wrestling have paid tribute to Okerlund following his passing.
Hulk Hogan
Steve Austin
Chris Jericho
View this post on Instagram
He was the greatest interviewer in wrestling history. He taught me SO MUCH about how to do a wrestling promo. He was a great guy, with a glint in his eye and a joke in his heart. He was @thegeneokerlund. Thanks for being the best in the world at what you do #MeanGene!!! #GeneMean
Triple H
Titus O’Neil
Ric Flair
Jim Ross
