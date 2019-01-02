Hulk Hogan leads the tributes following the death of WWE icon 'Mean' Gene Okerlund

WRESTLING ICON ‘MEAN’ Gene Okerlund has passed away at the age of 76.

The WWE confirmed the news on Wednesday, paying tribute to the Hall of Famer and announcer who famously interviewed wrestling greats including ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan.

Okerlund was given the name ‘Mean Gene’ by Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura and first came to prominence as an interviewer in the American Wrestling Association before moving to the WWE in 1984.

In addition to his work as an announcer and interviewer, Okerlund also branched out to provide ringside commentary and hosted several shows during his career.

Hogan and other prominent names in wrestling have paid tribute to Okerlund following his passing.

Hulk Hogan

Mean Gene I love you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 2, 2019 Source: Hulk Hogan /Twitter

Steve Austin

Just heard Mean Gene Okerlund has passed away. As an interviewer, pitch man, announcer, or host, he was untouchable. Simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor, and that golden voice.

Condolences to his friends and family. — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 2, 2019 Source: Steve Austin /Twitter

Chris Jericho

Triple H

A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/9ddj6372eE — Triple H (@TripleH) January 2, 2019 Source: Triple H /Twitter

Titus O’Neil

One of the CLASSIEST Men I’ve Ever had the opportunity to meet and know. Always told me how proud he was to have me in the wrestling business and appreciated what I stand for. Yes I like many others Was a Huge Fan Of His “Work” But I was more Honored to see His WORTH to Everyone https://t.co/biOKHr2OPt — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 2, 2019 Source: Titus O'Neil /Twitter

Ric Flair

One Of My Closest Friends Since 1972 Until This Very Sad Day In 2019. Not Only The Greatest Voice And Personality In The History Of Announcing, But A Man Who Touched Everyone’s Life Who Were Fortunate Enough To Know Him. Rest In Peace Knowing No One Will Ever Replace You. pic.twitter.com/i7illbxQgw — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 2, 2019 Source: Ric Flair® /Twitter

Jim Ross

So sad today to hear of the sudden passing of my dear friend @TheGeneOkerlund



I just saw Mean Gene in North Carolina at WrestleCade.



It’s so true that our tomorrow’s are never guaranteed.



Say hello to Jan, Mean Gene. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PQ4ZZGmXnx — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 2, 2019 Source: Jim Ross /Twitter

