This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 2 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hulk Hogan leads the tributes following the death of WWE icon 'Mean' Gene Okerlund

The famous announcer and interviewer has died at the age of 76.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 2 Jan 2019, 6:21 PM
1 hour ago 2,723 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4420732

WRESTLING ICON ‘MEAN’ Gene Okerlund has passed away at the age of 76.

The WWE confirmed the news on Wednesday, paying tribute to the Hall of Famer and announcer who famously interviewed wrestling greats including ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan.

Okerlund was given the name ‘Mean Gene’ by Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura and first came to prominence as an interviewer in the American Wrestling Association before moving to the WWE in 1984.

In addition to his work as an announcer and interviewer, Okerlund also branched out to provide ringside commentary and hosted several shows during his career.

Hogan and other prominent names in wrestling have paid tribute to Okerlund following his passing.

Hulk Hogan

Steve Austin

Chris Jericho 

Triple H

Titus O’Neil

Ric Flair

Jim Ross

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Fifa exploring possibility of 48-team 2022 World Cup - Infantino
    Fifa exploring possibility of 48-team 2022 World Cup - Infantino
    Messi is close to Maradona but can't be compared to Pele, says Brazil legend Zico
    Klopp: Liverpool must bring desire and anger to take on best team in the world Man City
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    LIVE: Newcastle United vs Man United, Premier League
    LIVE: Newcastle United vs Man United, Premier League
    Sanchez set for United return and tipped to flourish under Solskjaer
    More efficiency, less showboating: Solskjaer lauds Pogba's 'top performance'
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    MUNSTER
    Sellout! Connacht and Munster set for Pro14 clash at packed Sportsground
    Sellout! Connacht and Munster set for Pro14 clash at packed Sportsground
    Lowe to face disciplinary panel following red card in Leinster's defeat to Munster
    Cloete requires further assessment to determine extent of neck injury

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie