This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 14 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish international Megan Campbell nearing end of injury hell

The Manchester City defender hasn’t played for 15 months.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 14 Jan 2019, 6:59 PM
1 hour ago 597 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4439921
Campbell forced to assume a spectator role at Irish training, along with Tyler Toland.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Campbell forced to assume a spectator role at Irish training, along with Tyler Toland.
Campbell forced to assume a spectator role at Irish training, along with Tyler Toland.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRISH INTERNATIONAL MEGAN Campbell’s absurd injury woe is nearing an end: she has returned to training with Manchester City after a 15-month absence with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Campbell missed eight months of action with a serious ankle injury suffered in 2016, after which she returned to win the FA Cup with City and play a crucial role in Ireland’s opening World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland in September, 2017.

Two months later, however, Campbell tore her ACL in a Champions League tie in Norway and hasn’t played since, missing most of Ireland’s ultimately unsuccessful qualifying campaign along with City’s run to the Champions League semi-finals.

This week, however, she returned to training with the rest of the City squad and is tentatively targeting a comeback against Watford on the first weekend of February.

“I am back training as of last Monday”, Campbell tells The42. “My head is telling my feet what to do but my feet aren’t doing it, so it will take a few weeks”.

Having initially expected to be back at the beginning of this season, Campbell’s return has been delayed by complications which resulted in her undergoing surgery to graft a patellar tendon onto her ACL.

Campbell has also been troubled by grief away from football: her grandfather, renowned musician Eamonn Campbell, passed away in October 2017 and she lost her grandmother the following April.

“It’s been quite tough. Like anyone who plays sport, or in any walk of life, it is tough if you are missing out on something you love to do”.

So to have some negative things happen away from football it wasn’t as easy as it might have been. I had to keep my head down and working hard, and although I didn’t have football as my way out, even when I was in the gym I had to work hard and focus on the next day, and the next day.

She appreciates City’s keeping her in touch with the first team, along with the frequent messages from Irish manager Colin Bell during her lengthy absence. Campbell was also involved as a pundit on RTE’s live coverage of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland, and says that “it’s nice to see people are thinking of me, even though it’s been tough”.

Campbell’s priority now is merely to start enjoying football again, although her first training session was not without its nervy moments.

“I’m not going to lie – on my first training session back I stretched for a ball and thought I felt something my knee. One of the girls said my face just went as pale as a ghost.

But there will always be that aspect at the beginning – it’s trying to understand what’s an ache rather than a sharp pain. My body is telling me to feel pain, pain, pain, but it’s about distinguishing between being genuinely injured and just feeling something because I’ve had major surgery”. 

Megan Campbell was speaking at the launch of the SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme. Register by February 15th at www.fai.ie/primary5

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Cardiff distance themselves from Warnock's Brexit outburst
    Cardiff distance themselves from Warnock's Brexit outburst
    Robertson defends Salah amid diving accusations
    Guardiola: If De Bruyne has a problem, he knows where I am
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'De Gea is the best in the world': Man United goalkeeper lauded by team-mates
    'De Gea is the best in the world': Man United goalkeeper lauded by team-mates
    De Gea: 'Solskjaer has brought happiness, this is the real Manchester United'
    Rashford strike downs Tottenham as Man United secure fifth Premier League win in a row
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'A month ago, I started reading: &quot;Ruben Neves, £100 million.&quot; That is not going to happen'
    'A month ago, I started reading: "Ruben Neves, £100 million." That is not going to happen'
    Mourinho's system was 'really difficult' to play in – Pogba
    Harry Kane blow adds to Tottenham's woes
    TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
    Why Paul Pogba has looked transformed under Ole Gunnar Solskjær
    Why Paul Pogba has looked transformed under Ole Gunnar Solskjær
    As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
    'Spurs believe they are good enough to win the league'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie