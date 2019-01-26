This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 26 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I have dreamed of becoming a professional footballer my whole life': Ireland midfielder Connolly joins Brighton

Megan Connolly recently spent four years playing university football on a scholarship in Florida.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 2:47 PM
31 minutes ago 1,134 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4461173
The 21-year-old has signed with the Seagulls until the end of this season.
Image: Brighton & Hove Albion
The 21-year-old has signed with the Seagulls until the end of this season.
The 21-year-old has signed with the Seagulls until the end of this season.
Image: Brighton & Hove Albion

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL MEGAN Connolly has agreed to join Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Women’s Super League, having recently brought the curtain down on a successful spell playing university football in the United States.

The 21-year-old could make her debut tomorrow against Manchester City after agreeing a contract with the Seagulls until the end of this season.

Connolly began her career with local side Cork Corinthians before earning a scholarship in 2015 to play and study at Florida University.

Last month she graduated with a degree in Sports Management and secured the NCAA women’s soccer championship during her final game.

“We are delighted to bring in a young player of Megan’s quality to the club,” Brighton manager Hope Powell said.

“She has enjoyed a successful career playing college football out in the States, and already has senior international experience with Ireland.

Megan Connolly with Gunnhildur Yrsa Jonsdottir Connolly made her Ireland debut in 2015 and has been an ever present for Colin Bell's side since. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“I am very much looking forward to working with Megan, and would like to welcome her to the club.”

The midfielder made her Ireland Women’s National Team debut against the USA in January 2015 aged 17 and has been an ever-present in Colin Bell’s international side in recent qualification campaigns.

“I have dreamed of becoming a professional footballer my whole life which makes me so excited to announce that I have officially signed my first professional contract with [Brighton],” she tweeted on Saturday. 

Just over a week out from the 2019 Six Nations openers, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look at Ireland’s bid for another Grand Slam:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ARSENAL
    As it happened: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    As it happened: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    'I can still hear the shouts - they couldn't believe it': 90s nostalgia at its best for the game that had everything
    'Ozil is a wasted talent,' claims former Arsenal favourite
    FOOTBALL
    'It is very risky to criticise your players in public' - Chelsea legend warns Sarri
    'It is very risky to criticise your players in public' - Chelsea legend warns Sarri
    'I told him in training: Listen, you're going to score' - Lukaku says he predicted Sanchez FA Cup heroics
    Solskjaer satisfaction with classic Man United counter-attacking display against Gunners
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Alexis Sanchez comes back to haunt Arsenal as Man United secure FA Cup win at the Emirates
    Alexis Sanchez comes back to haunt Arsenal as Man United secure FA Cup win at the Emirates
    Clash of Premier League giants a reminder of how far the FA Cup has fallen
    'The club's making progress': Solskjaer hopeful over new Martial contract

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie