'I have dreamed of becoming a professional footballer my whole life': Ireland midfielder Connolly joins Brighton

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL MEGAN Connolly has agreed to join Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Women’s Super League, having recently brought the curtain down on a successful spell playing university football in the United States.

The 21-year-old could make her debut tomorrow against Manchester City after agreeing a contract with the Seagulls until the end of this season.

Connolly began her career with local side Cork Corinthians before earning a scholarship in 2015 to play and study at Florida University.

Last month she graduated with a degree in Sports Management and secured the NCAA women’s soccer championship during her final game.

“We are delighted to bring in a young player of Megan’s quality to the club,” Brighton manager Hope Powell said.

“She has enjoyed a successful career playing college football out in the States, and already has senior international experience with Ireland.

Connolly made her Ireland debut in 2015 and has been an ever present for Colin Bell's side since. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“I am very much looking forward to working with Megan, and would like to welcome her to the club.”

The midfielder made her Ireland Women’s National Team debut against the USA in January 2015 aged 17 and has been an ever-present in Colin Bell’s international side in recent qualification campaigns.

“I have dreamed of becoming a professional footballer my whole life which makes me so excited to announce that I have officially signed my first professional contract with [Brighton],” she tweeted on Saturday.

