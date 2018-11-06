Aidan O'Brien's Cliffs of Moher suffers fatal injury at the Melbourne Cup

AIDAN O’BRIEN’S CLIFFS of Moher suffered a fatal injury in the Melbourne Cup last night, casting a shadow over the famous race as Cross Counter made history as the first British-trained winner.

Charlie Appleby’s 8/1 shot flew down the home straight to win ‘the race that stops a nation’ at Flemington, leading home a British 1-2-3 in the hands of Kerrin McEvoy.

Marmelo was a length behind in second with A Prince of Arran a further two lengths back in third.

There was disappointment for O’Brien and the travelling Ballydoyle contingent with Rostropovich their best finisher in fifth, and Yucatan further down the field in 11th.

Cliffs of Moher, the third of O’Brien’s raiding party, broke down in the opening stages of the race with a fractured right shoulder and although he was quickly attended to by the racecourse vets, could not be saved.

“This was an unfortunate incident that happens infrequently, with Victoria having one of the best safety records in world racing,” a statement from the race organisers said.

“Our sympathies are extended to Coolmore and the Williams family, the owners of The Cliffsofmoher, jockey Ryan Moore, trainer Aidan O’Brien and his staff, who cared for the horse and are greatly saddened by their loss.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: