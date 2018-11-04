Barcelona include Messi in squad for Inter trip 'without medical all-clear' following broken arm

LIONEL MESSI HAS been named in Barcelona’s squad for their trip to Inter Milan in the Champions League but medical staff have not given him the all-clear to return from a broken arm, the club has announced.

Messi suffered the injury in an awkward fall when colliding with Sevilla midfielder Franco Vazquez during the 4-2 win on 20 October.

The Argentinian star was ruled out for three weeks at the time and coach Ernesto Valverde swiftly ruled out a “magic” recovery.

Since losing Messi, Barca have won four matches in succession across all competitions, including a 5-1 Clasico demolition of Real Madrid.

The first game of Messi’s absence was a 2-0 triumph over Inter at Camp Nou last month, and the return match is up next for the Catalans on Tuesday.

Messi - who returned to training on Wednesday – is unlikely to be risked given the club’s medical team having not cleared him to play, but will be on hand should Valverde feel the need to call upon him.

