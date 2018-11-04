This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 4 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barcelona include Messi in squad for Inter trip 'without medical all-clear' following broken arm

Barcelona face Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday as they close in on qualification.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 3:53 PM
51 minutes ago 962 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4322362
Barca star Lionel Messi
Barca star Lionel Messi
Barca star Lionel Messi

LIONEL MESSI HAS been named in Barcelona’s squad for their trip to Inter Milan in the Champions League but medical staff have not given him the all-clear to return from a broken arm, the club has announced.

Messi suffered the injury in an awkward fall when colliding with Sevilla midfielder Franco Vazquez during the 4-2 win on 20 October.

The Argentinian star was ruled out for three weeks at the time and coach Ernesto Valverde swiftly ruled out a “magic” recovery.

Since losing Messi, Barca have won four matches in succession across all competitions, including a 5-1 Clasico demolition of Real Madrid.

The first game of Messi’s absence was a 2-0 triumph over Inter at Camp Nou last month, and the return match is up next for the Catalans on Tuesday.

Messi - who returned to training on Wednesday – is unlikely to be risked given the club’s medical team having not cleared him to play, but will be on hand should Valverde feel the need to call upon him.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    'I was thinking, âAm I ever going to get a cap?â' - Ireland's Ross Byrne
    'I was thinking, ‘Am I ever going to get a cap?’' - Ireland's Ross Byrne
    'He does remind you of a young Christian Cullen in what he can do'
    Superb Larmour hat-trick helps Schmidt's Ireland to big win over Italy
    ITALY
    Flooding kills nine members of same family in Italy, raising storm death toll to over 30
    Flooding kills nine members of same family in Italy, raising storm death toll to over 30
    As it happened: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    FOOTBALL
    Barcelona include Messi in squad for Inter trip 'without medical all-clear' following broken arm
    Barcelona include Messi in squad for Inter trip 'without medical all-clear' following broken arm
    Barcelona strike twice in three minutes to snatch victory at Rayo Vallecano
    'I go a little bit mad': Coleman enjoys long-awaited Everton goal
    IRELAND
    Book details Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger's relationship with his right-hand man from the Galway Gaeltacht
    Book details Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger's relationship with his right-hand man from the Galway Gaeltacht
    'You’ve just got to sit down and make a decision. You can’t let it linger'
    Murray's return to Ireland camp gives Schmidt 'food for thought'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie