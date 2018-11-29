This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 29 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Messi admits Pique assist was 'not something we planned'

The Argentine set up the defender during his side’s win over PSV, but the star said his free-kick was an accident.

By The42 Team Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 9:58 AM
1 hour ago 1,694 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4366340
Barcelona's Leo Messi.
Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos
Barcelona's Leo Messi.
Barcelona's Leo Messi.
Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

A DELIGHTED LIONEL Messi admitted his free-kick to set up Gerard Pique during Barcelona’s win over PSV was an accident.

After scoring a brilliant opener Messi mishit a set-piece that was poked in by Pique in the second half of Barca’s 2-1 victory in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The goal pulled Pique closer to the record as the top scoring defender in Champions League history with his 13th strike, trailing only Ivan Helguera (15) and Roberto Carlos (16) and proved to be the winner on the night.  

While some gave the superstar credit for the assist, the 31-year-old said it was not intended.

“The free-kick didn’t come off but Gerard was in the area and he saw it and fortunately it went in but it was not something we had planned,” Messi said, via the club’s website.

Luuk de Jong pulled a goal back late on for PSV, who racked up 23 shots and hit the woodwork three times, but Barca saw out victory to seal top spot in Group B.

Messi’s goal saw him break another record, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo as the most prolific Champions League scorer for a single club with his 106th .

He said: “I am delighted, I have just found out now. I am happy for this new stat.”

Messi was also thrilled to see his side clinch top spot in a group that includes Inter and Tottenham.

“We have achieved our objective of finishing top of a difficult group,” he said.

“We are really happy, it has been a tight group with tough away trips.”

Messi and Barcelona can now turn their attentions back to La Liga, where they trail Sevilla by a single point through 13 matches. 

They will face off against Villarreal on Sunday as they look to take back top spot in the league. 

There will also be plenty on the line for the club’s final game of the group play in the league, though it will be for opponents Tottenham rather than for the Blaugrana. 

Spurs will need to better Inter’s result against PSV in their clash with the Spanish giants to progress to the round of 16. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    Neymar: 'I wasn't 100%' against Liverpool
    Neymar: 'I wasn't 100%' against Liverpool
    Messi admits Pique assist was 'not something we planned'
    Napoli boss Ancelotti: Atalanta away will be tougher than Liverpool
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'Hopefully the new manager will see my potential' - Curtis continues fine form
    'Hopefully the new manager will see my potential' - Curtis continues fine form
    Hughes praises Obafemi's 'great' performance in first Southampton start
    'Living here makes it more difficult' - Kerr outlines challenges awaiting Kenny in senior Ireland job
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    Is Robbie Keane underrated?
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho avoids disciplinary action following bizarre bottle-throwing antics
    Mourinho avoids disciplinary action following bizarre bottle-throwing antics
    'Hell yeah I'm angry!' - Lukaku on 10-minute chat with Mourinho when told he'd been dropped
    'He will be a massive player in the future for Liverpool and he is already'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie