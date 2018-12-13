This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Advertisement
Mexican forward not ready to commit to €33 million Wolves move

On-loan Raul Jimenez has scored four goals and bagged four assists in an impressive start to the Premier League season.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Dec 2018, 4:43 PM
2 hours ago
Raul Jimenez has registered four goals and four assists in the Premier League this season.
RAUL JIMENEZ HAS refused to commit to a £30 million (€33m) permanent Wolves move, despite impressing during his loan spell from Benfica.

The 27-year-old has racked up four goals and four assists in 16 Premier League appearances for the newly promoted side, including an effort against Chelsea which helped Wolves to seal a dramatic 2-1 win.

Wanderers are aiming to secure his services with a long-term deal, but the Mexican is coy over his future with the West Midlands club. 

Speaking to the Mirror, Jimenez ruled out a move in January, saying: “It’s too early.

I have to do the things I’m doing, help the team to get good results. At the end of the season we’ll see what happens.”

Wolves enjoyed an impressive start to the season, picking up points against Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal in addition to the Chelsea win. 

Only one loss in their first eight league fixtures saw Nuno Espirito Santo’s side race to eighth in the table, although they have since fallen back to 10th.

Jimenez has been happy with that start and the regular role he has had in the team.

“I’m enjoying it, this is what I love. I try to play well and help the team, it’s going well for me and also the team. It’s exciting for me, I’m doing things well and that’s the reason I’m an important part of the team. I’ll try and keep doing the same things to help us keep winning.

“We’re in good form, we have to keep it going.”

Wolves face Bournemouth and Liverpool at Molineux Stadium next up as they look to cement their strong league position and move further away from the drop.

The Cherries are currently in eighth place, two places higher than Wolves, while Liverpool moved top last weekend due to City slipping up against Chelsea with a 2-0 defeat. 

It’s important to have these two winning matches because we have two home games and we have to take advantage of that,” Jimenez continued.

“We know we have to keep working to achieve this type of result.”

