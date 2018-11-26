This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 26 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pressure mounting for under-fire Wallabies head coach Cheika

After the worst calendar year since 1958, the former Leinster boss will assess his own performance ahead of an Australian Rugby Union review.

By AFP Monday 26 Nov 2018, 2:08 PM
17 minutes ago 209 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4360304
Michael Cheika at Twickenham over the weekend.
Image: Paul Harding
Michael Cheika at Twickenham over the weekend.
Michael Cheika at Twickenham over the weekend.
Image: Paul Harding

AUSTRALIA COACH MICHAEL Cheika says he will assess his own performance after a disappointing year for the Wallabies as the Australian Rugby Union refused to rule out changes to his backroom staff.

The 51-year-old Australian — whose side’s four wins and nine defeats is their worst since 1958 — appeared surprised to learn ARU chief executive officer Raelene Castle had not been able to give assurances over the coaching staff with less than a year to go to the World Cup.

Cheika, who can take comfort in having engineered Ireland’s only defeat in their last 19 Tests, says he will carry on with his own review regardless so he can try and fix things.

“She couldn’t guarantee?” asked Cheika when told, following the 37-18 defeat by England, that Castle had not been able to assure the coaching staff would remain in place.

“You’d have to talk to her about those things,” he said.

“The planning of what I do in relation to the team and staff at all levels is with an eye to what is going to give the best outcome,” he added.

Cheika, world coach of the year in 2015 after guiding a previously demoralised squad to the World Cup final, says one of the goals is to blend the younger players with the more experienced campaigners.

In this squad here there are 10 players who played in the last World Cup squad. The average age of the pack is under 26,” he said.

“There is a lot of single digit or teen digit capped players in there and with bringing in youth brings inconsistency. The strategy is to get experience to build consistency,” he added.

Cheika, the only coach to have won both the Northern hemisphere and Southern hemisphere premier club competitions (the 2009 European Cup with Leinster and the 2014 Super Rugby trophy with the Waratahs), says there are other players who could well come into the squad, including bringing back a few from European clubs.

“We have got to get more experience in there, stay with the plan and add a few new ideas,” said Cheika.

“There’s a fair few players that aren’t here that will definitely be involved.

“We’ve got our eye on about 48 players at this point that we’ll have a look at around planning over the whole season.

“Guys who we think are going to be in the World Cup squad and other guys who are competition for other players at different levels.”

Cheika insisted the squad is united despite the decision to drop veterans Adam Ashley-Cooper or Kurtley Beale for the England game after they broke team rules by inviting women back to their rooms after the 9-6 defeat to Wales.

No, I don’t think there is a divide whatsoever. In fact, I think the opposite,” Cheika said.

“You’ve got to say that the team is more important than any of the individuals and that’s the way it is.

“I don’t think we are seeing that (a divide) in any way shape or form.”

© AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Conan an injury concern after 'jolt' to the shoulder in win over USA
    Brilliant scenes in Paris as sublime Fiji earn historic win over France
    FOOTBALL
    Mooy's double lifts Huddersfield off the bottom as they beat Wolves away
    Mooy's double lifts Huddersfield off the bottom as they beat Wolves away
    Aston Villa come out on top in pulsating six-goal Second City derby
    Aubameyang strike the difference as Arsenal's unbeaten run reaches 17 matches
    IRELAND
    'In Schmidereens', 'a great of Irish rugby' - Tributes paid as Schmidt's exit confirmed
    'In Schmidereens', 'a great of Irish rugby' - Tributes paid as Schmidt's exit confirmed
    Joe Schmidt to leave Ireland post-World Cup, Andy Farrell to take over
    2018 the year when Johnny Sexton showed his permanent class
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Neville on Man Utd: They're inconsistent from half to half - Mourinho must be scratching his head
    Neville on Man Utd: They're inconsistent from half to half - Mourinho must be scratching his head
    Arsenal manager learning English from 'Peaky Blinders'
    Brilliant Spurs hand Maurizio Sarri first league defeat of the season
    MUNSTER
    Another Munster title win, a star-studded squad and coping with the lack of action until spring 2019
    Another Munster title win, a star-studded squad and coping with the lack of action until spring 2019
    'It was an eye opener for us to see how good they were' - facing up to the kingpins in a first Munster final
    'The dream of this day kept me going, just that want and determination to get this'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie