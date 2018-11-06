This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
O'Neill confirms Dundalk star has chosen Republic over Northern Ireland

The Derry native hailed Michael Duffy as ‘exceptionally talented’.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 1:26 PM
Michael Duffy (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

MARTIN O’NEILL HAS confirmed that Dundalk winger Michael Duffy has chosen to declare for the Republic of Ireland.

The 24-year-old lined out for both the Republic and the North at underage level, featuring for the latter more recently.

Duffy was not included in the Republic’s squad for upcoming games against Northern Ireland and Denmark, as he is waiting for the necessary paperwork to be finalised to confirm his switch.

This latest news comes on the back of an excellent season for Duffy, who O’Neill today described as “exceptionally talented”. The ex-Celtic youngster was an integral part of the Dundalk side that have just completed a league and cup double.

He scored 13 goals in the league and was recently one of three Dundalk players nominated for the PFAI Premier Division Player of the Year.

