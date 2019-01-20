Back on the saddle: amateur jockey produces incredible recovery to win in Cork

Sweeney recovered before beating Fort Worth Texas by four lengths.

AMATEUR JOCKEY MICHAEL Sweeney produced a remarkable comeback on Sunday afternoon to secure a memorable victory at the Killeagh Point to Point meet in Cork.

The young rider was flung off the side of Ask Heather, before clawing back onto the horse and riding to victory along the home straight in fantastic fashion.

Sweeney, who was racing Ask Heather on behalf of Declan Queally in Boulta, was initially leading before the seven-year-old crashed on the final fence, throwing the jockey off.

He succeeded in recovering, however, dashing past Fort Worth Texas to secure an unforgettable victory by four lengths.

