Irish teenager Michael Obafemi handed full Premier League debut against Man United

Michael Obafemi appeared in Southampton's League Cup clash with Leicester on Tuesday.

SOUTHAMPTON BOSS MARK Hughes has placed faith in 18-year-old Ireland international Michael Obafemi ahead of his side’s Premier League home clash with Man United today.

The teenage striker, who also featured for the Saints in the League Cup during the week and made his Ireland debut off the bench in last month’s 0-0 draw with Denmark, makes his full Premier League debut this evening.

The Dublin-born attacker has previously appeared four times off the bench in the Premier League.

Ahead of the game, Hughes told BT Sport he “like what I saw” from Obafemi in Tuesday’s game with Leicester and pointed to the pace he offered on the counter-attack as a significant factor in the decision to start him in the English top flight for the first time.

