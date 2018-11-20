This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 20 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland

The 18-year-old Southampton striker made his senior international debut last night against Denmark.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 6:20 AM
27 minutes ago 545 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4348604

Paul Dollery reports from Aarhus, Denmark

MICHAEL OBAFEMI WAS grinning from to ear to ear as he made his way towards the media mixed zone in the aftermath of his senior international debut.

Instead of shoving his shirt into his bag after last night’s goalless draw with Denmark, it was still draped around his shoulders by the time he headed for the team bus outside Ceres Park.

Michael Obafemi hugs his mother Bola after the game Michael Obafemi embraces his mother, Bola, after playing for Ireland against Denmark last night. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“It’s an amazing feeling,” he told The42. “I’ll be getting this shirt framed to put it in my house. Obviously my career is still young but this is definitely a major moment in it.”

Obafemi’s introduction at the expense of Callum O’Dowda in the 80th minute put an end to any uncertainty about his allegiance as an international footballer.

It also saw him become the first player born in this millennium to win a senior cap for Ireland. Obafemi turned 18 in July.

Born in Dublin to Nigerian parents, the Southampton striker was raised in London. While there were several possibilities, he insists that he was never likely to turn his back on Ireland. 

“There was no doubt in my head about playing for Ireland,” he said. “I’ve already represented Ireland in youth ages. I never had any doubts at all.”

Obafemi’s international future was a major talking point in the press and on social media last week, but the teenager says he didn’t pay attention to any of it.

“I like to keep myself to myself. It wasn’t hard to block it out. I knew what I wanted to do so it didn’t matter to me. You can’t control what other people do.” 

Denmark’s dominance of last night’s game restricted Obafemi’s scope to make an impression, but he did show some good touches when he was able to get involved.

“I enjoyed it. I’d like to have had a couple of better touches, but it happens. Hopefully I’ll get some more minutes in the next games so I can show what I can do.”

As for his ambitions with Ireland, Obafemi said: “Hopefully I can be playing for years to come. I’m still young. I want to get as many caps as possible, score goals if I can, and just keep enjoying it.”

He added: “It’s an amazing feeling to get my first cap for my country. I’m very proud tonight, absolutely buzzing.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Mixed feelings for Lowe as he watched Ireland defeat former team-mates
    Mixed feelings for Lowe as he watched Ireland defeat former team-mates
    Schmidt's Ireland hit highest-ever World Rugby ranking points total
    Another All Black win a 'reassurance' for Ireland team undaunted by expectation
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Martin O'Neill enthusiastic for 2019 despite dismal end to dreadful year
    Goalless draw in Denmark sees Ireland fail to score for a fourth game in a row
    IRELAND
    As it happened: Denmark vs Ireland, Uefa Nations League
    As it happened: Denmark vs Ireland, Uefa Nations League
    One million people watched Ireland beat New Zealand
    Just a dead leg for O'Mahony after magnificent performance against New Zealand
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Player ratings: How do you think the Boys in Green fared against Denmark?
    Player ratings: How do you think the Boys in Green fared against Denmark?
    O'Neill won't exceed his brief by urging 'impressive' O'Connor to leave United
    'They were wearing that green Ireland jersey and when they're wearing that we're all together'
    DENMARK
    Martin O'Neill makes five changes to Ireland team for Denmark clash
    Martin O'Neill makes five changes to Ireland team for Denmark clash
    Ministers offer condolences to family of Irish soccer fan who died in Copenhagen
    'I didn't really want Seamus answering that question as it's my responsibility'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie