Republic of Ireland's Michael Obafemi makes full senior debut for Southampton

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND striker Michael Obafemi is making his full senior debut for Southampton this evening as they take on Leicester in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

The 18-year-old, who recently made his international bow for the Boys in Green, has had an impressive first start at the King Power Stadium, after previously lining out for the seniors.

He hit the first notable chance of the night after just 23 minutes against Leicester. After gathering possession, Obafemi ran at the Leicester defence and managed to get his shot on target after he was forced out wide.

But he was denied by Leiceter goalkeeper Danny Ward who repelled the shot with his leg.

⚡️ @michaelobafemi_ ⚡️



21: Great pace from the #SaintsFC striker who sees his shot blocked by the #LCFC keeper at the end of a lung-bursting run! 👏 [0-0] pic.twitter.com/pGQbnGvTFX — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 27, 2018

The sides are still locked at 0-0, with Obafemi continuing to provide a scoring threat for the travelling side up front.

The Dublin youngster born to Nigerian parents made his senior Republic of Ireland debut against Denmark earlier this month, coming on for Callum O’Dowda in the 80th minute of a goalless draw in Aarhus.

His introduction put an end to any uncertainty about his international allegiance, and he also made some history in the process as he became the first player born in this millennium to win a senior cap for Ireland.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: