Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 27 November, 2018
Republic of Ireland's Michael Obafemi makes full senior debut for Southampton

The Premier League side are playing Leicester in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 8:52 PM
44 minutes ago 2,713 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4363408
Michael Obafemi has made an encouraging start tonight.
Image: Mike Egerton
Image: Mike Egerton
Michael Obafemi has made an encouraging start tonight.
Michael Obafemi has made an encouraging start tonight.
Image: Mike Egerton

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND striker Michael Obafemi is making his full senior debut for Southampton this evening as they take on Leicester in the fourth round of the EFL Cup. 

The 18-year-old, who recently made his international bow for the Boys in Green, has had an impressive first start at the King Power Stadium, after previously lining out for the seniors.

He hit the first notable chance of the night after just 23 minutes against Leicester. After gathering possession, Obafemi ran at the Leicester defence and managed to get his shot on target after he was forced out wide.

But he was denied by Leiceter goalkeeper Danny Ward who repelled the shot with his leg.

The sides are still locked at 0-0, with Obafemi continuing to provide a scoring threat for the travelling side up front.

The Dublin youngster born to Nigerian parents made his senior Republic of Ireland debut against Denmark earlier this month, coming on for Callum O’Dowda in the 80th minute of a goalless draw in Aarhus.

His introduction put an end to any uncertainty about his international allegiance, and he also made some history in the process as he became the first player born in this millennium to win a senior cap for Ireland.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

