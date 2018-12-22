This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Michael Obafemi becomes youngest senior Irish international to score in the Premier League

The 18-year-old made his full Premier League debut just three weeks ago.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 22 Dec 2018, 4:48 PM
1 hour ago 6,760 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4411785
Obafemi celebrates scoring against Huddersfield on Saturday.
Image: Richard Sellers
Obafemi celebrates scoring against Huddersfield on Saturday.
Obafemi celebrates scoring against Huddersfield on Saturday.
Image: Richard Sellers

MICHAEL OBAFEMI REGISTERED his first league goal for Southampton on Saturday afternoon in a 3-1 victory against Huddersfield to become the youngest ever senior Irish international to score in the Premier League.

The talented 18-year-old made his full debut for the Saints just three weeks ago against Manchester United, where he registered an assist, with the forward making his Ireland international debut away to Denmark earlier this year.

He successfully got on the end of a Nathan Redmond cross, peeling away inside the Huddersfield box, before taking one touch and driving the ball low into the bottom corner beyond the fingertips of Jonas Lossl.

Huddersfield Town v Southampton - Premier League - John Smith's Stadium The Dubliner made his international debut for Ireland against Denmark last month. Source: Richard Sellers

In the process the Dubliner has also becomes Southampton’s youngest ever scorer in the Premier League, beating Dexter Blackstoke in May 1986 by nine days with Obafemi 18-years and 169 days.

It was another big win for Southampton, their second on the bounce under new manager Ralph Hasenhüttl. His side ended Arsenal’s 22-game unbeaten run last week and have now risen to 16th place in the Premier League.

Redmond opened the scoring, before a Danny Ings penalty doubled their advantage. Philip Billing halved the deficit for David Wager’s men, before Obafemi made sure of the three points with a composed finish just six minutes after coming off the bench in the second half.

Obafemi is the youngest senior Ireland international to score in the Premier League, with ex-Tottenham player Andy Turner still maintaining his record as the youngest Irishman to score in England’s top-flight — the former winger scoring in 1992 at the age of 17. 

