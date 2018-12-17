Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international Michael Robinson has revealed the devastating news that he is suffering from skin cancer.

The 60-year-old, who was capped 24 times at international level between 1980 and 1986, was diagnosed with advanced-stage metastatic melanoma in October and told it was incurable.

“It all started with a lump in the armpit,” Robinson said, in an interview on Spanish radio station La Cadena SER today.

I’d rather not have to fight this battle, but unfortunately, I’m in this fight and I’m sure I’m going to beat it. “

Born in Leicester, he began his football career with Preston North End and lined out for Brighton and Manchester City before earning a move to Liverpool in 1983.

Lifting the European Cup with Liverpool in 1984. Source: EMPICS Sport

The forward won the First Division title, the League Cup and the European Cup in his one season with the Reds, but left for Queens Park Rangers the following year.

Robinson ended his career with Spanish club Osasuna and became a successful football commentator and sports journalist in his adopted home, where he is still based today.

Liverpool FC have sent a message of support, tweeting:

Liverpool FC would like to wish Michael Robinson well in his battle with cancer. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with our former player and his family at this time. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2018

