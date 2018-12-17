This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer

The 60-year-old, who carved out a media career in Spain after his playing days, revealed the news today.

By Ben Blake Monday 17 Dec 2018, 5:59 PM
2 hours ago 7,078 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4400854
Robinson playing for Ireland in 1984.
Image: © Billy Stickland/INPHO
Robinson playing for Ireland in 1984.
Robinson playing for Ireland in 1984.
Image: © Billy Stickland/INPHO

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international Michael Robinson has revealed the devastating news that he is suffering from skin cancer. 

The 60-year-old, who was capped 24 times at international level between 1980 and 1986, was diagnosed with advanced-stage metastatic melanoma in October and told it was incurable. 

“It all started with a lump in the armpit,” Robinson said, in an interview on Spanish radio station La Cadena SER today.

I’d rather not have to fight this battle, but unfortunately, I’m in this fight and I’m sure I’m going to beat it. “

Born in Leicester, he began his football career with Preston North End and lined out for Brighton and Manchester City before earning a move to Liverpool in 1983.

Soccer - European Cup Final - Liverpool v AS Roma - Stadio Olimpico Lifting the European Cup with Liverpool in 1984. Source: EMPICS Sport

The forward won the First Division title, the League Cup and the European Cup in his one season with the Reds, but left for Queens Park Rangers the following year. 

Robinson ended his career with Spanish club Osasuna and became a successful football commentator and sports journalist in his adopted home, where he is still based today.

Liverpool FC have sent a message of support, tweeting: 

 

