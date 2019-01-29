Ex-Tipp boss Michael Ryan gets back into management with 2016 All-Ireland club champions

MICHAEL RYAN IS back in management after being appointed as boss of Limerick champions Na Piarsaigh last night.

Ryan led Tipperary to All-Ireland glory in 2016 and stepped down as manager of his native county last August.

The Limerick Leader reports that the Drombane-Upperchurch native will take charge of the 2016 All-Ireland club champions, who were defeated by Ballygunner in the Munster final last November.

Ryan’s backroom team will include ex-Galway hurler Nigel Shaughnessy and Na Piarsaigh clubman PJ Breen.

He replaces Paul Beary, who led Na Piaraigh to the county title in his sole season in charge.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: