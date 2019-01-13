This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 13 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He reminds me of Kante and Makelele': Rice earns high praise from West Ham team-mate

Michail Antonio said he believes Declan Rice is good enough to play for Ireland or England.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 13 Jan 2019, 7:14 PM
17 minutes ago 693 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4438194
The 19-year-old scored his first Premier League goal yesterday.
Image: Steven Paston
The 19-year-old scored his first Premier League goal yesterday.
The 19-year-old scored his first Premier League goal yesterday.
Image: Steven Paston

A DAY AFTER scoring his first Premier League goal for West Ham, Declan Rice has been the subject of high praise from Hammers team-mate Michail Antonio.

The 19-year-old scored the winner against Arsenal at the London Stadium on Saturday, delivering a fine strike from close range to defeat Unai Emery’s men.

The midfielder recently agreed a new long-term contract with West Ham until 20214 and said he is close to a decision regarding his international future over whether to represent Ireland or England.

Antonio said that he had discussed the situation with Rice, acknowledging that his colleague did have a hard choice to make having represented Ireland at underage level, as well as in three friendlies in 2018.

“It is a difficult situation,” Antonio said speaking on Goals on Sunday. “I can’t put myself in his shoes.

“I’ve spoken to him about it, he has got a bit of loyalty to Ireland. Obviously, he has played through the younger ranks, so he has got that bit of loyalty to them. But when England come knocking, it is hard to ignore.

“I think he’s doing the right thing by taking his time but I believe that it doesn’t matter who he picks, he is going to be playing for either team.”

The winger reflected that Rice was a unique prospect, comparing him with some of the Premier League’s greatest holding midfielders in recent years.

“I don’t think there are many players better than him in that defensive, holding position,” Antonio said.

“Holding midfield is his best position because he just breaks everything up. He reminds me of Kante and Makelele. He’s right up there. He breaks things up and get the team ticking.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Diego Maradona undergoes successful surgery
    Diego Maradona undergoes successful surgery
    Ireland defender Darragh Lenihan named man-of-the-match as Blackburn sink Millwall
    Ciaran Clark on target with header against Chelsea but Willian wins it for Blues
    LEINSTER
    Cullen: 'Toulouse win a really important step for a lot of Leinster players'
    Cullen: 'Toulouse win a really important step for a lot of Leinster players'
    Man-of-the-match Ringrose leads the way for Leinster
    'Leinster are really phenomenal, they're a class team'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
    As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
    Kurt Zouma's first goal for Everton helps earn nervy win on Coleman's return
    World Cup-winning defender believes Van Dijk is the best centre-back on the planet
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'Spurs believe they are good enough to win the league'
    'Spurs believe they are good enough to win the league'
    Solskjaer saluted by Man United legend for cleaning up Mourinho's mess
    Why Solskjaer's approach shows players are humans, not sets of data, and more of the week's best sportswriting

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie