Micheál Donoghue extends Galway hurling reign by two years

Staying put: Micheál Donoghue will remain in charge of the Galway hurlers until 2020

GALWAY HAVE RATIFIED senior hurling manager Micheál Donoghue for a further two years at a county committee meeting tonight.

The Clarinbridge man took the reins from Anthony Cunningham in 2015 and two seasons later led the Tribesmen to their first All-Ireland hurling success in 29 years.

Galway have also won two Leinster Championships and a National League title under Donoghue’s three-year watch to date.

Donoghue, 44, was named the top sports manager in the country in 2017, beating Aidan O’Brien, John Caulfield and Jim Gavin to the top gong last year.

