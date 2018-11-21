All-Ireland winning boss commits to Dublin for new two-year term

THE DUBLIN LADIES footballers will have Mick Bohan in charge of them for another two years after he was handed a new term in charge last night.

Mick Bohan celebrates Dublin's victory over Cork in September. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Club delegates ratified the decision to reappoint Bohan for a spell that will extend to the end of the 2020 campaign.

Bohan guided Dublin to All-Ireland glory last year with a 4-11 to 0-11 final victory over Mayo in his opening season in charge. The success ended a seven-year wait for Dublin with three successive defeats in deciders preceding that win.

They retained that crown this year with a 3-11 to 0-12 triumph over Cork in the final while Bohan also steered Dublin to two Leinster crowns and a victory in the Division 1 national league final against Mayo last May.

Dublin players celebrating September's win over Cork. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Bohan was first appointed to the position in December 2016, succeeding Gregory McGonigle and commencing a second stint in charge. He had previously managed Dublin to an All-Ireland final appearance in 2003.

He had worked as coach to the Clare senior footballers in 2016 and was linked with the Roscommon managerial post recently, which was ultimately filled by Galway native Anthony Cunningham.

