Thursday 8 November, 2018
Souness: 'He could've caused a riot'. McCarthy: 'You stuck the flag in the middle of the pitch in Turkey'

The former Ireland manager told his fellow pundit why he is in no position to criticise Jose Mourinho for winding up opposing fans after Man United’s win last night.

By Ben Blake Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 12:18 PM
23 minutes ago
Virgin panel Souness (centre) and McCarthy (right) with presenter Tommy Martin last night. Source: Twitter/VirginMediaSport

MANCHESTER UNITED COMPLETED a late smash-and-grab win over Juventus in Turin last night. 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s world-class finish looked like it would be enough to see the Serie A champions claim a double over his former club in the Champions League Group H, before Juan Mata’s free-kick and a Leonardo Bonucci own-goal flipped the result on its head in the dying minutes. 

United boss Jose Mourinho, formerly of Juve’s Derby d’Italia rivals Inter Milan, was guilty of some over-the-top celebrations on the pitch after the final whistle. 

In the Virgin Media Sport studio, Graeme Souness and Mick McCarthy joined presenter Tommy Martin to discuss the Portuguese coach’s latest antics. 

And while Liverpool great Souness condemned his actions, former Ireland manager McCarthy made a great point. 

Martin: Is he entitled to do this, Graeme?

Souness: No, 100% no. It could cause a riot. The Italians have just lost, he’s remonstrating with the supporters and the Juve players get involved with him. You can’t do that. 

Martin: He’s probably got a lot of abuse from the fans since his time with Inter. He’s probably had a rough night.  

Souness: We’ve both been managers, you get that anyway. That’s part of the deal. If your team is winning away from home, if your team’s not play, you get it. You’ve just got to take it on the chin. 

McCarthy: I have to say, I don’t think you and I can sit here pontificating over Jose Mourinho when you’ve stuck the flag in the middle of the pitch in Turkey, and I’ve had an over-exuberant celebrations in front of the Norwich fans. We’re the last ones who can be doing that, to be honest. 

The incident McCarthy referred to involved then-Galatasaray manager Souness sparking a riot by sticking a giant flag in the centre circle of Fenerbahce’s pitch after they had beaten their rivals in the 1996 Turkish Cup final. 

Source: Ultras Action/YouTube

