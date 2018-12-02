Mick McCarthy has already had 5 games scouted since taking over as Ireland boss

- Paul Fennessy reports from the Convention Centre

MICK MCCARTHY HAS wasted little time in his new role since being appointed Ireland boss last week.

Speaking at today’s Euro 2020 draw today, the new Ireland boss revealed that either himself or his staff have been present at a number of games in the period since he was confirmed as manager.

After being unveiled in Dublin on Sunday, he returned to England on Monday and took in Brentford-Sheffield United on Tuesday.

At Griffin Park, he will have watched a Sheffield United team that featured Irish internationals John Egan, Enda Stevens and David McGoldrick (who McCarthy knows well from the pair’s time together at Ipswich) beat Brentford 3-2 to go fourth in the Championship.

Meanwhile, Dublin-born midfielder Alan Judge completed 90 minutes for the hosts.

McCarthy then travelled to The Den on Wednesday, as Millwall were beaten 2-0 by Birmingham. Shaun Williams, who only recently made his debut under Martin O’Neill, completed 90 minutes for the home side, while Aiden O’Brien came off the bench with 11 minutes remaining.

Assistant boss Terry Connor has been similarly busy. He attended Aston Villa’s incredible 5-5 draw with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. Conor Hourihane completed 90 minutes in the game, with Glenn Whelan appearing off the bench, while Scott Hogan and 19-year-old Cavan-born midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes were unused subs.

Before travelling to today’s event in Dublin, Connor also saw Preston’s nine-game unbeaten end amid a 3-0 loss to Birmingham. Alan Browne started the fixture, while the midfielder was replaced by ex-Shamrock Rovers attacker Graham Burke on 79 minutes.

Finally, another member of McCarthy’s team was at Madejski Stadium to watch Reading’s 2-2 draw with Stoke on Saturday.

James McClean played the first 82 minutes for Gary Rowett’s side, while David Meyler was an unused sub for the hosts.

When it was pointed out to him that all these matches were Championship fixtures, McCarthy appeared unconcerned.

I’d love them all to be playing in the Premier League, because that would mean they’re better footballers, I guess, playing in a better competition. Wherever they are, wherever I think they’re good enough, I’ll source them from anywhere.

“I can’t do anything about it, can I? What’s the point in me grumbling? I’ll tell you about the 11 we played in 2002. The players were playing in the Premier League, but we had lads who were all at the bottom of the Premier League. We had a few scrapping away – Kins [Mark Kinsella], Matty Holland, Gary Breen who hadn’t even got a club. I don’t subscribe to that. Whatever it is, whoever I’ve got, I’ll get them together and make the best of it and try to make sure we qualify. Grumbling is not one of the things I do.”

