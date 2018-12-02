This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 2 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mick McCarthy has already had 5 games scouted since taking over as Ireland boss

It has been a busy week for the new Irish manager.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 2 Dec 2018, 5:40 PM
51 minutes ago 2,806 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4371710
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

- Paul Fennessy reports from the Convention Centre

MICK MCCARTHY HAS wasted little time in his new role since being appointed Ireland boss last week.

Speaking at today’s Euro 2020 draw today, the new Ireland boss revealed that either himself or his staff have been present at a number of games in the period since he was confirmed as manager.

After being unveiled in Dublin on Sunday, he returned to England on Monday and took in Brentford-Sheffield United on Tuesday.

At Griffin Park, he will have watched a Sheffield United team that featured Irish internationals John Egan, Enda Stevens and David McGoldrick (who McCarthy knows well from the pair’s time together at Ipswich) beat Brentford 3-2 to go fourth in the Championship.

Meanwhile, Dublin-born midfielder Alan Judge completed 90 minutes for the hosts.

McCarthy then travelled to The Den on Wednesday, as Millwall were beaten 2-0 by Birmingham. Shaun Williams, who only recently made his debut under Martin O’Neill, completed 90 minutes for the home side, while Aiden O’Brien came off the bench with 11 minutes remaining.

Assistant boss Terry Connor has been similarly busy. He attended Aston Villa’s incredible 5-5 draw with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. Conor Hourihane completed 90 minutes in the game, with Glenn Whelan appearing off the bench, while Scott Hogan and 19-year-old Cavan-born midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes were unused subs.

Before travelling to today’s event in Dublin, Connor also saw Preston’s nine-game unbeaten end amid a 3-0 loss to Birmingham. Alan Browne started the fixture, while the midfielder was replaced by ex-Shamrock Rovers attacker Graham Burke on 79 minutes.

Finally, another member of McCarthy’s team was at Madejski Stadium to watch Reading’s 2-2 draw with Stoke on Saturday.

James McClean played the first 82 minutes for Gary Rowett’s side, while David Meyler was an unused sub for the hosts.

When it was pointed out to him that all these matches were Championship fixtures, McCarthy appeared unconcerned.

I’d love them all to be playing in the Premier League, because that would mean they’re better footballers, I guess, playing in a better competition. Wherever they are, wherever I think they’re good enough, I’ll source them from anywhere.

“I can’t do anything about it, can I? What’s the point in me grumbling? I’ll tell you about the 11 we played in 2002. The players were playing in the Premier League, but we had lads who were all at the bottom of the Premier League. We had a few scrapping away – Kins [Mark Kinsella], Matty Holland, Gary Breen who hadn’t even got a club. I don’t subscribe to that. Whatever it is, whoever I’ve got, I’ll get them together and make the best of it and try to make sure we qualify. Grumbling is not one of the things I do.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    Glenn Whelan and on-loan Chelsea forward on target as Darren Randolph errors prove costly
    Glenn Whelan and on-loan Chelsea forward on target as Darren Randolph errors prove costly
    Jose Mourinho accuses Man United midfield of lacking 'bite' and 'simplicity'
    'It is incomprehensible' - River Plate refuse to play Copa Libertadores clash in Madrid
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho won't discuss Napoli centre-back rumours amid United defensive crisis
    Mourinho won't discuss Napoli centre-back rumours amid United defensive crisis
    Obafemi gets an assist as Southampton stun Manchester United early on
    As it happened: Southampton v Man United, Premier League
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'There are not that many strikers around in the Premier League, and a young one... Iâm delighted'
    'There are not that many strikers around in the Premier League, and a young one... I’m delighted'
    Below-par Blues do enough to return to winning ways against neighbours Fulham
    LIVE: Liverpool v Everton, Premier League

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie