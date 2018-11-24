Mick McCarthy to be unveiled as Ireland manager tomorrow

MICK MCCARTHY IS expected to be unveiled as Ireland manager tomorrow afternoon.

The FAI have invited the media to attend a press conference with Martin O’Neill’s replacement at the Aviva Stadium.

The 59-year-old, who led Ireland to the 2002 World Cup, lands the job ahead of Dundalk’s Stephen Kenny.

Long-time assistant Terry Connor is expected to be appointed Ireland No 2 with record scorer Robbie Keane part of the backroom team.

Dublin’s Convention Centre will host the draw for Euro 2020 qualification tomorrow week.