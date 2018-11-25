This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 25 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It was suggested to me by Robbie. At first, I thought, ‘you cheeky b******s’'

The Boys in Green’s all-time record goalscorer was confirmed today as part of Mick McCarthy’s coaching set-up.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 25 Nov 2018, 8:52 PM
26 minutes ago 7,121 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/4359546
Newly appointed Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy with his assistant Terry Connor and coach Robbie Keane.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Newly appointed Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy with his assistant Terry Connor and coach Robbie Keane.
Newly appointed Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy with his assistant Terry Connor and coach Robbie Keane.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

- Paul Fennessy reports from the Aviva Stadium

NEW IRELAND BOSS Mick McCarthy spoke about his decision to bring on board former player Robbie Keane as a coach during the manager’s introductory press conference in Dublin today.

The former Tottenham and Leeds star will be part of a coaching team that will also include Terry Connor — McCarthy’s assistant since 2006, with the pair having worked together previously at Wolves and Ipswich.

Stephen Kenny, who won four league titles in five years with Dundalk and helped the Lilywhites reach the Europa League group stages amid a memorable 2016 campaign, comes on board as U21 manager before replacing McCarthy in the senior role after Euro 2020.

McCarthy, meanwhile, revealed that it was Ireland’s record goalscorer who asked him to be part of the coaching set-up.

“It was suggested to me by Robbie. At first, I thought, ‘you cheeky bollocks,’ to be quite honest,” the 59-year-old joked.

“He is cheeky, he played cheekily. I gave him his debut [for Ireland]. There’s more to him [than footballing talent], he’s serious about his football. He loves his football. Sometimes, you used to clap him in training, some of the things he did. [He was] such a talent. He’s got his head screwed on in terms of wanting to be a coach, a manager in his own right. If you’re talking about succession, whatever happens to me in two years’ time, he should be part of that succession.”

McCarthy added: “[Robbie] asked me if I would consider him helping out in some way, a coaching role, management role, just to be part and work with me. I gave it some thought, and I have to say… I’m coming up 60, and TC is 56… I kind of like the idea of a young coach, an assistant who’s got bright ideas.

He’s the most capped, top goalscorer. I think he will have a real affinity with the younger players. All these guys coming through, he’s their hero. I think that’s a real benefit for me. And he’ll be driving up and down the country looking at players and having his backside in the car, getting sick of watching teams and reporting to me and TC.

In addition, when asked about recent comments made by former player Darren O’Dea that Keane, who scored 68 times in 146 appearances for Ireland, would struggle to find the net if he were a current player due to the lack of creativity in the national side, McCarthy responded: “Would Darren put money on Robbie not scoring in this team? I’d put money on that he would.”

On the Boys in Green’s goalscoring woes, the new manager added: “What can I promise you? ‘We’ll get balls in the box. We’ll get runners from midfield.’ All that stuff you use to create goals. I know about doing it, I know how to do it, [it's about] doing it on the pitch.”

One of McCarthy’s first tasks as the new manager will be to attend the Euro 2020 draw in Dublin on Sunday, and with Ireland going into it as third seeds due to a poor Nations League campaign, an unfavourable grouping could swiftly quell the inevitable surge of optimism that a new manager’s arrival invariably creates. However, the Barnsley native suggested he would be remaining optimistic regardless of the outcome of next weekend’s event. 

“Our World Cup [group in 2002], that was supposedly the ‘Group of Death’ and we got through it. I’ll be turning up full of excitement that I’m now the manager and I’ll be taking the team for that tournament. I’ll have my fingers and toes crossing hoping that we get a really favourable draw for that tournament — whatever that is, I don’t know.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Conan an injury concern after 'jolt' to the shoulder in win over USA
    Brilliant scenes in Paris as sublime Fiji earn historic win over France
    FOOTBALL
    Mooy's double lifts Huddersfield off the bottom as they beat Wolves away
    Mooy's double lifts Huddersfield off the bottom as they beat Wolves away
    Aston Villa come out on top in pulsating six-goal Second City derby
    Aubameyang strike the difference as Arsenal's unbeaten run reaches 17 matches
    IRELAND
    Mick McCarthy confirmed as new Ireland manager with Stephen Kenny set to succeed him
    Mick McCarthy confirmed as new Ireland manager with Stephen Kenny set to succeed him
    Ireland are 'up there with as good as I've ever seen,' says USA's Gold
    'We are what we repeatedly do' - Joe Schmidt has transformed Irish rugby
    TIGER WOODS
    US cable providers offering Phil Mickelson-Tiger Woods refunds
    US cable providers offering Phil Mickelson-Tiger Woods refunds
    Irish football's new lows, remembering Weeshie and the week's best sportswriting
    Mickelson outlasts Woods to scoop The Match's riches on 22nd hole
    USA
    Joe Schmidt strongly hints that he's leaving Ireland after the 2019 World Cup
    Joe Schmidt strongly hints that he's leaving Ireland after the 2019 World Cup
    How did you rate Ireland in their big November win over the USA?
    Conway hat-trick helps Ireland to make it four wins from four this November

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie