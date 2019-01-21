This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 21 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm sure Michael would be extremely proud': Vettel hails 19-year-old Mick Schumacher

After teaming up with Mick Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel felt F1 legend Michael would be proud of his son.

By The42 Team Monday 21 Jan 2019, 7:00 AM
9 hours ago 1,575 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4450489
Mick Schumacher was crowned Formula 3 European champion in 2018.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Mick Schumacher was crowned Formula 3 European champion in 2018.
Mick Schumacher was crowned Formula 3 European champion in 2018.
Image: DPA/PA Images

SEBASTIAN VETTEL BELIEVES legendary seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher would be proud of his son Mick, who has joined Ferrari’s Driver Academy.

It was announced on Saturday that Schumacher Jr had signed with the team that helped his father to five consecutive drivers’ titles between 2000 and 2004.

The 50-year-old has not been seen in public since suffering head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013.

Mick Schumacher, Formula 3 European champion in 2018, will race in Formula 2 this year and over the weekend was part of Germany’s team for the Race of Champions Nations Cup alongside Vettel, who was full of praise for the 19-year-old.

Imago 20181013 Schumacher has joined Ferrari's Driver Academy. Source: Imago/PA Images

“Of course it is special to form a team with Mick. During my debut in the Race of Champions, I watched Michael and now I could do it together with his son,” said Vettel, himself a four-time F1 world champion with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013.

“I’m sure Michael would be extremely proud of his son.”

Germany finished second behind Team Nordic and Mick Schumacher added: “It was a huge experience and it is very cool to do this together with Sebastian.

“Sebastian did a great job and I’m sure we would not have gotten that far without him.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    LEINSTER
    Clean sweep for the provinces tees up riveting European quarter-finals
    Clean sweep for the provinces tees up riveting European quarter-finals
    'You've got to feel for them when Conan doesn't play and they put O'Brien on'
    Cullen's Leinster look towards 'tricky' Ulster side with many familiar faces
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    What is going on at Chelsea?
    What is going on at Chelsea?
    Manchester United star Pogba ‘was clever’ in penalty incident, says Brighton defender
    'He can't run, can't defend, can't assist' - Rio Ferdinand savages Chelsea midfielder
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'People say life goes on, but tomorrow I think it should stop for a day': Busby, Fergie and United's mid-90s heyday
    'People say life goes on, but tomorrow I think it should stop for a day': Busby, Fergie and United's mid-90s heyday
    Jose Mourinho admits he once hid in laundry to skirt ban
    Snowflakes? Mourinho reveals fragile ego of mystery Man United star
    ULSTER
    Henderson's man-of-the-match return for Ulster bodes well ahead of Six Nations
    Henderson's man-of-the-match return for Ulster bodes well ahead of Six Nations
    First quarter-final since 2014 is major achievement for Ulster boss McFarland
    Ireland international Cooney the composed catalyst in Ulster's turnaround

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie