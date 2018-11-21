This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 21 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mickelson lays $200,000 bet with Woods for first hole

Tiger Woods told Phil Mickelson to “double it” when he proposed a bet of $100,000 that he will start his round with a birdie.

By The42 Team Wednesday 21 Nov 2018, 8:24 AM
26 minutes ago 933 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4351320
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson face off at their press conference.
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson face off at their press conference.
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson face off at their press conference.

PHIL MICKELSON WASTED no time in raising the stakes for his duel with Tiger Woods by betting the 14-time major champion $200,000 he will birdie the first hole on Friday.

Woods and Mickelson will go head-to-head in a $9million winner-takes-all contest at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

The American duo will also partake in side bets for their round, with the money won being donated to charity.

Mickelson backed himself to hit the ground running when he and Woods faced the media on Tuesday.

“So I’ve thought a lot about this and there are spots out on the course that are some great spots for a little challenge and the challenges are coming directly out of our pockets, okay?” Mickelson said.

“And I feel like the first hole is a great hole for me. And I believe - in fact I’m willing to risk $100,000 that says I birdie the first hole. So that’s how good I feel heading into this match.”

He added to Woods: “You don’t have to take it. You don’t have to take it at all. But I’m going to throw that out there.”

Woods replied: “Double it.”

Never likely to back down, Mickelson responded: “Did you see how I baited him like that? Yes! [$200,000] says I birdie the first hole.” To which Woods simply said: “Done.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Bundee Aki will go to New Zealand to get married after beating All Blacks
    Bundee Aki will go to New Zealand to get married after beating All Blacks
    Older, wiser McCloskey ready to slot back into Ireland's midfield
    World Player of the Year prize would be fitting reward for Sexton's incredible 2018
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Ireland's devoted followers deserve more than propaganda about phoney progress
    Obafemi has 'plenty to do' as O'Neill sounds note of caution over teenage striker
    IRELAND
    Bib-wearers a key part of Ireland's drive to be the best team in the world
    Bib-wearers a key part of Ireland's drive to be the best team in the world
    Schmidt to give Ireland's wider squad opportunities against the USA
    Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Martin O'Neill summoned to FAI crunch talks as FAI eye change - reports
    Martin O'Neill summoned to FAI crunch talks as FAI eye change - reports
    The best and worst-case scenarios for Ireland in the Euro 2020 draw
    'The Denmark 'keeper had the ball and we ran back into our own half. I don't see the point in that'
    DENMARK
    'It was devastating': Republic of Ireland players lead tributes to 30 year-old fan who died in Denmark
    'It was devastating': Republic of Ireland players lead tributes to 30 year-old fan who died in Denmark
    Stevens rejects argument that O'Neill can take Ireland no further
    'Lumping balls forward to O’Brien is not going to be the way forward for us'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie