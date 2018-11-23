This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 23 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mickelson fails with $200,000 birdie bet as 'The Match' with Tiger begins

Tiger Woods had a smile on his face – and $200,000 for a charity of his choice – after Phil Mickelson failed to birdie the first hole.

By The42 Team Friday 23 Nov 2018, 9:18 PM
1 hour ago 4,078 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4357936
Phil Mickelson at the start of 'The Match' with Tiger Woods
Phil Mickelson at the start of 'The Match' with Tiger Woods
Phil Mickelson at the start of 'The Match' with Tiger Woods

PHIL MICKELSON IMMEDIATELY found himself $200,000 down at the start of his lucrative head-to-head match with Tiger Woods, after failing to birdie the first hole at Shadow Creek.

An eye-catching reward of $9million was on offer for the winner of Friday’s much-hyped showdown in Las Vegas, broadcast as a pay-per-view event in the United States.

Yet Woods and Mickelson were also set to engage in a number of side bets, with the winnings from those going to charities chosen by the respective players.

The first side bet was agreed ahead of the contest when Mickelson said: “I feel like the first hole is a great hole for me. I’m willing to risk $100,000 that says I birdie the first hole.”

Woods promptly urged his rival to double the bet, which Mickelson agreed to.

The five-time major champion looked well placed to back up his confident talk when he stuck his approach to nine feet after finding the opening fairway.

Mickelson’s birdie putt slipped by, however, meaning he joined his opponent in settling for a par, with a smiling Woods saying: “That hurts the pocket.”

Both players were introduced on the first tee by Hollywood superstar Samuel L. Jackson.

- Omni

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

Lowry and Dunne slip back after struggling in wet and windy conditions at World Cup of Golf

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Van der Merwe strikes twice to seal final World Cup place for Canada
    Van der Merwe strikes twice to seal final World Cup place for Canada
    'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    Emotional Schmidt prepares to make decision on Ireland future with his family
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    O'Neill didn't have the players, says Rodgers, who rules himself out of Ireland job
    O'Neill didn't have the players, says Rodgers, who rules himself out of Ireland job
    Kenny rejects 'insulting' claims that he's not qualified for the Ireland job
    Lennon 'flattered' by Ireland links while Cook rules himself out
    IRELAND
    'People say Roy is âMr Angryâ but he's honestly not like that all the time' - Robinson
    'People say Roy is ‘Mr Angry’ but he's honestly not like that all the time' - Robinson
    Ruddock credits 'incredible' Schmidt before Ireland boss' big announcement
    Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault
    USA
    'If I was Larmour I'd be a little bit worried not getting a run at fullback this weekend'
    'If I was Larmour I'd be a little bit worried not getting a run at fullback this weekend'
    'Words can't explain how truly thankful I am to be here'
    Schmidt hopes to see McCloskey show his ball-playing skills in Ireland midfield
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ireland and Burnley defender Dunne set to have spell in Scotland extended
    Ireland and Burnley defender Dunne set to have spell in Scotland extended
    Klopp dismisses Fabinho exit speculation as 'completely crazy'
    Are Tottenham in danger of falling apart?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie