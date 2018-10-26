This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 26 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I got the feel of it, enjoyed it again, stayed on' - the All-Ireland winner playing club football at 55

After a stellar career with Down, Mickey Linden continues to show what he can do for Mayobridge.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 26 Oct 2018, 2:32 PM
4 hours ago 5,491 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4307462

24 YEARS AFTER lifting Sam with Down, Mickey Linden didn’t expect to be still making headlines as a result of his Gaelic football exploits.

Mickey Linden celebrates his goal 20/6/1999 Down football legend Mickey Linden. Source: ©INPHOAndrew Paton

But the clip that surfaced last month of Linden firing over a point in a reserve football game for his club Mayobridge at the age of 55, was a reminder of the attacking genius he possessed.

“The thing about it was, I only came on for about 15 minutes towards the end of that game,” outlines Linden.

“The game was effectively over. The fellas had all done the hard work. I haven’t really stopped training or playing. I don’t play as much obviously but when it comes around to the reserve championship this last couple of years, (I play).

“I had sort of quit playing and one of the managers approached me because they were short players two years ago and said, “listen, would you come back? We’re struggling. Only have 14 or 15 players for this championship match, would you come back and play?”

“That got me roped back in. Then I got the feel of it, enjoyed it again, stayed on. Played on through that championship. Did the same since. Just came in for championship and joined the lads, enjoyed the craic.”

Linden’s career yielded a collection of golden moments. He was part of Down’s All-Ireland glories in 1991 and 1994, while also triumphing on Ulster and National league stages.

At club level he helped Mayobridge end an 80-year wait for Down senior club glory in 1999, the springboard for eight titles in 10 seasons as they reigned supreme. He made his name as a corner-forward of renown and is glad to have played at a time when the game was more open.

“I do honestly count my blessings that I played in the era I played in because we hadn’t got two or three defenders to beat. Most of the time you had one-on-ones. You might have got teamed up with two players but generally, you were getting the ball in more direct, you had more opportunities to go past your man, be more direct.

“Now fellas I feel are more in the habit of turning back because there are so many defenders. Unless you have the big open spaces of Croke Park which is hard to nullify.

“It can be hard for a corner-forward now to express himself, show his skills the way we could back in the ’90s. Possibly the offensive mark may work (as part of the new rule changes).

Mickey Linden 1994 Down v Dublin Mickey Linden celebrates Down's 1994 All-Ireland final victory with supporters. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“I would love to see the kick-outs going past the 45 but I understand that practically can’t work for all levels of football. We need to bring in rules that work across the board.

“Something has to happen with the coaches more than the players. That’s where the biggest problem lies.”

He’s watched his own county’s long wait for glory drag on, Down without an Ulster senior title now since 1994.

“Certainly in Down we didn’t think it would be 25 years since we won an Ulster final. We have been close, particularly in 2010. But we just don’t seem to be getting the same quality coming through to senior level.

“Having said all that, we had a good U20 team last year. There are five or six lads who you’d say will come through to senior level, and we haven’t had that for four or five years. Hopefully they will come through and make a difference.”

The recruitment of Paddy Tally to the manager post for 2019 is something that pleases Linden.

“I was delighted with it. I think we needed to go that way. We’ve nearly expended anybody with in the county who could do the job. Maybe it is time yes to bring in someone like Paddy who will give a fresh look to it.”

  • Mickey Linden will be inducted into the Gaelic Writers Association (GWA) Hall of Fame tonight at a gala dinner in Dublin’s Woolen Mills, where a number of current and former players will be honoured at the 2018 awards.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    'He has a back problem': Sarri confirms Hazard is sidelined with injury
    Klopp set to give Fabinho his big chance with midfield pair missing
    IRELAND
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    'We all know the standards': Sexton backs Ireland to progress even if Schmidt turns for home
    'It'd be hard to see me playing anywhere else': Keith Earls extends contract to 2021
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    50 goals in 65 games for Salah as Liverpool win to top Champions League group
    Is Romelu Lukaku really the answer to Man United's problems?
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Tottenham's Champions League campaign is 'nearly over'
    Tottenham's Champions League campaign is 'nearly over'
    As it happened: Liverpool v Crvena Zvezda, Champions League
    'All journalists try to hurt us, maybe it's envy because you don't know how to play football'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie