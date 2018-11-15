After 5 county manager roles and huge success with Slaughtneil, a role with Down club is next up for Moran

MICKEY MORAN HAS moved on to Down club Kilcoo for his next management role after a career that has seen him manage five county senior sides and enjoying huge success recently with Derry club Slaughtneil,

Kilcoo last night confirmed that Moran will manage their senior football side for the next three years.

“Mickey was unanimously ratified at a club committee meeting this evening and the club are over the moon that the Glen Maghera man has agreed to become our manager,” outlined the club in a statement.

Moran brought his time with Slaughtneil to a close in March, in the wake of their extra-time loss the previous month in an All-Ireland club semi-final against Nemo Rangers.

He had guided the club to Derry senior football titles between 2014 and 2017, along with three Ulster triumphs in that time frame. In 2015 Slaughtneil reached the All-Ireland decider where they lost out to Galway’s Corofin while they were also defeated by Kerry’s Dr Crokes in the final on St Patrick’s Day in 2017.

Moran also has extensive inter-county experience having managed Derry, Sligo, Donegal, Mayo and Leitrim. He coached Derry to win the 1993 All-Ireland title and guided Mayo to the 2006 decider where they lost to Kerry.

Kilcoo lost out to Burren in the recent Down senior final but have been the dominant club in the county in recent times. After winning a first title in 72 years in 2009, they went on to complete six-in-a-row between 2012 and 2017.

They contested two Ulster club finals, losing out to Crossmaglen Rangers in 2012 and to a Moran-managed Slaughtneil side in 2016.

Kilcoo players celebrate their 2017 county final victory. Source: Matt Mackey/INPHO

Moran will be joined by Conleith Gilligan, the former Derry county player, as team trainer. 2002 All-Ireland club winner Gilligan recently brought his playing career with Ballinderry to a close. Another Oak Leaf native Paul Devlin will also be part of the management team.

