This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 15 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After 5 county manager roles and huge success with Slaughtneil, a role with Down club is next up for Moran

Mickey Moran has been appointed to take charge of Kilcoo.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 15 Nov 2018, 11:11 AM
1 hour ago 1,110 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4340727
Mickey Moran enjoyed huge success at club level with Slaughtneil.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Mickey Moran enjoyed huge success at club level with Slaughtneil.
Mickey Moran enjoyed huge success at club level with Slaughtneil.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

MICKEY MORAN HAS moved on to Down club Kilcoo for his next management role after a career that has seen him manage five county senior sides and enjoying huge success recently with Derry club Slaughtneil, 

Kilcoo last night confirmed that Moran will manage their senior football side for the next three years.

“Mickey was unanimously ratified at a club committee meeting this evening and the club are over the moon that the Glen Maghera man has agreed to become our manager,” outlined the club in a statement. 

Moran brought his time with Slaughtneil to a close in March, in the wake of their extra-time loss the previous month in an All-Ireland club semi-final against Nemo Rangers.

He had guided the club to Derry senior football titles between 2014 and 2017, along with three Ulster triumphs in that time frame. In 2015 Slaughtneil reached the All-Ireland decider where they lost out to Galway’s Corofin while they were also defeated by Kerry’s Dr Crokes in the final on St Patrick’s Day in 2017.

Moran also has extensive inter-county experience having managed Derry, Sligo, Donegal, Mayo and Leitrim. He coached Derry to win the 1993 All-Ireland title and guided Mayo to the 2006 decider where they lost to Kerry.

Kilcoo lost out to Burren in the recent Down senior final but have been the dominant club in the county in recent times. After winning a first title in 72 years in 2009, they went on to complete six-in-a-row between 2012 and 2017.

They contested two Ulster club finals, losing out to Crossmaglen Rangers in 2012 and to a Moran-managed Slaughtneil side in 2016.

Darragh O'Hanlon and Darryl Branagan lift the trophy Kilcoo players celebrate their 2017 county final victory. Source: Matt Mackey/INPHO

Moran will be joined by Conleith Gilligan, the former Derry county player, as team trainer. 2002 All-Ireland club winner Gilligan recently brought his playing career with Ballinderry to a close. Another Oak Leaf native Paul Devlin will also be part of the management team.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'It was a stupid thing, a rush of blood to the head really. I was so riled up'
    'It was a stupid thing, a rush of blood to the head really. I was so riled up'
    'I'd be lucky to be tying my laces at 36': Dynamic Taylor's admiration for stalwart Rory Best
    'He's not afraid of pulling the trigger': Barrett sees a lot of familiar traits in Sexton
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'For me, he certainly has the attributes to work outside of the League of Ireland and at international level as well'
    'For me, he certainly has the attributes to work outside of the League of Ireland and at international level as well'
    Michael O'Neill insists 'Jimmy Dunne is no different to Northern Ireland than Declan Rice is to the Republic'
    Ireland's Windsor Park hero says FAI made 'genuine' apology over non-invitation
    IRELAND
    Number one v number two: All Blacks name their side for Ireland showdown
    Number one v number two: All Blacks name their side for Ireland showdown
    'There’s nothing extraordinary here, just a humble farmer from Wexford'
    'There was a Lego set so I said I'd give it a try and I became obsessed with it'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    More injury problems for Mendy as Man City full-back undergoes surgery
    More injury problems for Mendy as Man City full-back undergoes surgery
    Why Glenn Whelan should be a role model to footballers everywhere
    'My background was brought up and there was a thing written about a car I was driving'
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'Even if he does declare... Do I really want to go and do that, and then he changes his mind later?'
    'Even if he does declare... Do I really want to go and do that, and then he changes his mind later?'
    'I remember coming out for the warm-up and the chants were 'Kill the Fenian bastards''
    18-year-old Ireland striker unlikely to feature against Denmark as he considers international future

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie