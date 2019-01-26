This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Late goal hands Midleton dramatic win over De La Salle to reach Harty Cup decider

Last year’s finalists prevailed in Dungarvan today.

By Dermot Keyes Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 3:41 PM
The Fraher Field in Dungarvan hosted today's game.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Midleton CBS 1-11
De La Salle 0-12

Dermot Keyes reports from Fraher Field, Dungarvan

MIDLETON CBS ADVANCED to the Dr Harty Cup Final thanks a dramatic stoppage time goal from midfielder Ryan McCarthy following a ding-dong battle with De La Salle College in Dungarvan today.

McCarthy’s lofted free deceived De La Salle goalkeeper Mark Kilgannon and sailed into the Town End goal, shell shocking a Waterford side which had one foot in the provincial showpiece.

Having won the toss and opted to play with the strong wind, Midleton led by the minimum at half-time (0-7 to 0-6), rueing Kilgannon’s third minute penalty save following Joe Stack’s effort from the dead ball. The sides were level on four occasions during the opening half, with De La Salle’s Eoghan Reilly catching the eye with three excellent points from play.

Ten minutes after the resumption with De La Salle then leading by a point, Reilly was charging through on goal when he was brilliantly hooked by Midleton full-back Dylan Hogan. And try as De La Salle did, they could not shake off a Cork side who were driven on by centre-back Ciaran Joyce.

DLS led by two points with eight minutes remaining, with wing-back Tom Gallagher raising the roof thanks to a stunning run and point, but Midleton dug deep, levelling through Ross O’Regan and Ryan McCarthy.

Mark Fitzgerald’s 59th minute free edged De La Salle back in front, but McCarthy’s stoppage time free ultimately proved decisive at the end of a pulsating contest.

Scorers for Midleton CBS: Ross O’Regan 0-5 (0-2f), Ryan McCarthy 1-1 (1-1f), Gary Carroll 0-2, Joe Stack, Cathal Hickey, Ciaran Joyce 0-1 each.

Scorers for De La Salle College: Mark Fitzgerald 0-5 (0-1f), Eoghan Reilly 0-4, Cormac Power 0-2 (0-1f), Tom Gallagher 0-1.

Midleton CBS

1. Jack McGann (Kiltha Óg)

2. Cormac O’Brien (Midleton)
3. Dylan Hogan (Killeagh)
4. Dylan Healy (Kiltha Óg)

5. Ritchie Landers (Killeagh)
6. Ciaran Joyce (Kiltha Óg)
7. Darragh Moran (Kiltha Óg)

8. Ryan McCarthy (Killeagh)
9. Sam Quirke (Midleton)

10. Gary Carroll (Midleton)
11. Cathal Hickey (Lisgoold)
12. Ross O’Regan (Midleton)

13. Kian Farmer (Midleton)
14. Joe Stack (Kiltha Óg)
15. Jason Hankard (Fr O’Neills)

Subs

18. Peter Hassett (Fr O’Neills) for Landers (36)
21. Arthur Nganou (Midleton) for Hickey (46)
34. Olan Broderick (Killeagh) for Carroll (52)

De La Salle College

1. Mark Kilgannon (Ballygunner)

2. Sean Harney (Ballygunner)
3. Darren Kenneally (De La Salle)
4. Sean O’Neill (Ballygunner)

5. Tom Gallagher (Ballygunner)
6. Cian Wadding (Roanmore)
7. Conor Ryan (Roanmore)

8. Kevin Mahony (Ballygunner)
9. Paddy Leavey (Ballygunner)

10. Alan Kirwan (Mount Sion)
11. Seaghan Walsh (De La Salle)
12. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage)

13. Eoghan Reilly (Passage)
14. Cormac Power (Ballygunner)
15. Gavin Corbett (Ballygunner)

Subs

17. Harry White (Roanmore) for Kirwan (HT)
18. Reuben Halloran (De La Salle) for Corbett (37)
19. Eoin O’Brien (Ballygunner) for Power (53)
21. Tom Dalton (Ballygunner) for Walsh (64)

Referee: John McCormack (Tipperary)

