Midleton hit 7 goals and CBC strike late winner as two Cork schools advance to Harty Cup semi-finals

It's the second year in a row that the two Cork sides have reached the last four.

CORK SIDES MIDLETON CBS and Christian Brothers College both booked places in the Dr Harty Cup for the second successive year after they claimed quarter-final victories today.

They did it in contrasting styles with Midleton CBS hitting seven goals en route to a 17-point victory over Our Lady’s Templemore in Bansha and CBC Cork relying on a dramatic late goal from Declan Hanlon, who featured for Cork in the 2017 All-Ireland minor final, securing a 2-14 to 2-12 success over Nenagh CBS in Kilmallock.

Midleton CBS, last year’s beaten finalists, were in front by 3-7 to 0-11 at the break against Our Lady’s and had seven goals on the board by the three-quarter mark. Kian Farmer and Jason Hankard both netted twice while Joe Stack, Gary Carroll and Ryan McCarthy all contributed goals.

CBC Cork, who lost out to eventual winners Ardscoil Rís at the semi-final stage last year, won an exciting clash. They were in front 1-6 to 0-7 at the break with Pádraig Power, who hit 1-8 overall, striking their goal.

Despite being reduced to 14 men they managed to edge in front 1-14 to 1-12 near the finish. Bryan McLoughney, who notched 1-7 overall for Nenagh CBS, fired home what looked to be the winning goal in injury-time only for CBC to respond with Hanlon’s winner.

There was also schools action in round 2 in Leinster today with Coláiste Eoin triumphing in the all-capital tie with Dublin North and St Kieran’s Kilkenny saw off St Peter’s by 14 points.

Midleton CBS will now take on De La Salle Waterford, victors today over St Colman’s Fermoy, in the semi-final on 26 January while CBC Cork will meet the winners of the replay between JTB Hospital and Thurles CBS.

Dr Harty Cup quarter-final results

Midleton CBS 7-15 Our Lady’s Templemore 0-19

Christian Brothers College Cork 2-14 Nenagh CBS 2-12

Leinster Colleges SAHC Round 2

Coláiste Eoin 3-12 Dublin North 0-11

St Kieran’s Kilkenny 3-17 St Peter’s Wexford 0-12

