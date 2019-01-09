This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 9 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Midleton hit 7 goals and CBC strike late winner as two Cork schools advance to Harty Cup semi-finals

They’ll both contest semi-final clashes at the end of January.

By The42 Team Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 6:01 PM
48 minutes ago 1,485 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4431274
It's the second year in a row that the two Cork sides have reached the last four.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
It's the second year in a row that the two Cork sides have reached the last four.
It's the second year in a row that the two Cork sides have reached the last four.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

CORK SIDES MIDLETON CBS and Christian Brothers College both booked places in the Dr Harty Cup for the second successive year after they claimed quarter-final victories today.

They did it in contrasting styles with Midleton CBS hitting seven goals en route to a 17-point victory over Our Lady’s Templemore in Bansha and CBC Cork relying on a dramatic late goal from Declan Hanlon, who featured for Cork in the 2017 All-Ireland minor final, securing a 2-14 to 2-12 success over Nenagh CBS in Kilmallock.

Midleton CBS, last year’s beaten finalists, were in front by 3-7 to 0-11 at the break against Our Lady’s and had seven goals on the board by the three-quarter mark. Kian Farmer and Jason Hankard both netted twice while Joe Stack, Gary Carroll and Ryan McCarthy all contributed goals.

CBC Cork, who lost out to eventual winners Ardscoil Rís at the semi-final stage last year, won an exciting clash. They were in front 1-6 to 0-7 at the break with Pádraig Power, who hit 1-8 overall, striking their goal. 

Despite being reduced to 14 men they managed to edge in front 1-14 to 1-12 near the finish. Bryan McLoughney, who notched 1-7 overall for Nenagh CBS, fired home what looked to be the winning goal in injury-time only for CBC to respond with Hanlon’s winner.

There was also schools action in round 2 in Leinster today with Coláiste Eoin triumphing in the all-capital tie with Dublin North and St Kieran’s Kilkenny saw off St Peter’s by 14 points.

Midleton CBS will now take on De La Salle Waterford, victors today over St Colman’s Fermoy, in the semi-final on 26 January while CBC Cork will meet the winners of the replay between JTB Hospital and Thurles CBS.

Dr Harty Cup quarter-final results

Midleton CBS 7-15 Our Lady’s Templemore 0-19
Christian Brothers College Cork 2-14 Nenagh CBS 2-12

Leinster Colleges SAHC Round 2
Coláiste Eoin 3-12 Dublin North 0-11
St Kieran’s Kilkenny 3-17 St Peter’s Wexford 0-12

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    FOOTBALL
    Bayern confirm intention to sign English youngster from Chelsea after making £35m bid
    Bayern confirm intention to sign English youngster from Chelsea after making £35m bid
    Tottenham's stadium move delayed until March at the earliest
    After scoring 44 goals for club and country in 2018, Salah retains African Player of the Year
    LEINSTER
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    Connacht confirm Kelleher departure amid reports of Leinster return
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Eden Hazard is too good for this Chelsea team'
    'Eden Hazard is too good for this Chelsea team'
    Defoe eager to create 'something special' with Gerrard at Rangers
    Burnley lend Irish defender Dunne to Sunderland's promotion push
    BOXING
    Critically acclaimed 'Katie' film to air on RTÉ and become available in UK next week
    Critically acclaimed 'Katie' film to air on RTÉ and become available in UK next week
    Dublin's Lynn 'The Hunter' Harvey lands her dream fight for the European title
    'The sport of female boxing isn’t Katie Taylor': Serrano frustrated by rival's impact on pro game

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie